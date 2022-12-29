Connect with us

10 Years of Impact! Nile University celebrates the Journey so far in Their 2022 Convocation Ceremony

Mobos Fashion celebrates over two decades of designing timeless, bold and unique fashion pieces

1 Million Naira Cash Prize Awarded to Apt Scholars Universal College in Adéwálé Inter-School Competition

Angel Offornedu Wins a Brand New Car in Lush Hair "Braid to Millions" Nationwide Promo

Digital Encode Founders Conferred with BusinessDay Lifetime Achievement Award

Visit the Hakuna Matata Themed Park this Festive Season | Here’s What You should Expect

Baileys Delight Crowns the Year With 12 Days of Treats

Over 1 Million Naira Voucher Prizes Awarded to the 4th Edition Winners of Africa's Nail Art Competition

Moët & Chandon with NYC Based Influencer, TheRealChi host Content Creators to an Exclusive Style Brunch Soirée in Lagos, Nigeria

Olive Emodi hosted Her first-ever ‘Olive’s Singles PJ Party’ & It was Fab | Get the Scoop

10 Years of Impact! Nile University celebrates the Journey so far in Their 2022 Convocation Ceremony

Published

18 hours ago

 on

Dr Jonathan Louw, Group CEO, Honoris United Universities; ProfDilli Dogo, Vice-Chancellor, Nile University, and John Vermaaten, Pro Chancellor, Nile University at the 10th Convocation ceremony of Nile University of Nigeria in Abuja.

Four hundred and twenty-one undergraduates and 421 postgraduate students graduated from the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, during the institution’s 10th convocation/investiture ceremony. Of these, 73 were First Class Students, 161 second-class upper division, 182 second-class lower division, and five third-class students.

Overall Best Students 

The overall best graduating students are:  

  • Emmanuel Obayomi Ayomide from the department of Accounting with a 5.0 C.G.P.A.
  • Precious Eteyen Okon from Petroleum and Gas Engineering with a 5.0 C.G.P. A. 
  • Taiwo Habibah Ayinke from the department of Mass Communication with a 4.99 C.G.P. A. 
  • Egwakhide Mercy from the department of Economics with a 4.97 C.G.P.A.

In the Beginning 

Nile University started in 2009 with 34 undergraduates but presently has over 6000 undergraduate and postgraduate students; the school now boasts adequate facilities and infrastructures to accommodate every student. 

Nile University is affiliated with  Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education network with 15 institutions across 10 African countries. This partnership positions Nile University to provide education that would produce impactful and productive graduates in society.

Convocation Highlights 

Emmanuel Ayomide Obayemi received a 100% scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree at Nile; N500,000 from Providus Bank; N100,000 from Mouka Foam; N100,000 from Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Precious Eteyen Okon also received a 100% scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree at Nile; N500,000 from Allison Rich, N100,000 from Mouka Foam.

Taiwo Habiba Ayinke received a 100% scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree at Nile, N500,000 from Media Seal, and N100,000 from Mouka Foam.

Egwakhide Mercy received a 100% scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree at Nile: N400,000 from SBI Stagwell.

Kehinde Oni, Brand Manager, SBI Stagwell, Mercy Ewea Egwakhide, one of the best graduating student and Peter Afunanya, fsi,PRO-DSS at the 10th Convocation ceremony of Nile University of Nigeria held recently in Abuja.

The occasion also witnessed the investiture of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi as Chancellor. Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, were the special guests of honour.

L-R: Emmanuel Ayomide Obayemi, overall best graduating student, Jide Odelola, National Retail Manager, Mouka Foam, Habibah Ayinke Taiwo and Habiba Hassan, both best graduating students of Nile University at the 10th Convocation ceremony of University held recently in Abuja.

Nile University is committed to building future generations of professionals and leaders that can thrive and positively impact our globalized world by leveraging academic innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and a talented team of faculty and staff. The University currently has six faculties and a School of Postgraduate Studies offering over 38 undergraduate and more than 51 postgraduate programmes.

L-R Modupe Fausat Aleshinloye, Dean, Student Services, Nile University, Lateef Kareem, Chief Financial Officer, Nile University, Emmanuel Ayomide Obayemi, overall best graduating student and Zulikhat Ibrahim, Ag. Bursar, Nile University at the 10th Convocation ceremony of Nile University of Nigeria in Abuja.

 

Prof. Dilli Dogo, Vice-Chancellor, Nile University, Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi , Chancellor, Nile University and Shehu of Borno and  Prof. Lawal Bilbis, Vice Chancellor, Usmanu Dan Fodiyo University, Sokoto during the conferment of the Shehu as Chancellor of Nile University at the 10th Convocation ceremony of the institution.

Sponsored Content

 

