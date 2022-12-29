10 Years of Impact! Nile University celebrates the Journey so far in Their 2022 Convocation Ceremony

Four hundred and twenty-one undergraduates and 421 postgraduate students graduated from the Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, during the institution’s 10th convocation/investiture ceremony. Of these, 73 were First Class Students, 161 second-class upper division, 182 second-class lower division, and five third-class students.

Overall Best Students

The overall best graduating students are:

Emmanuel Obayomi Ayomide from the department of Accounting with a 5.0 C.G.P.A.

Precious Eteyen Okon from Petroleum and Gas Engineering with a 5.0 C.G.P. A.

Taiwo Habibah Ayinke from the department of Mass Communication with a 4.99 C.G.P. A.

Egwakhide Mercy from the department of Economics with a 4.97 C.G.P.A.

In the Beginning

Nile University started in 2009 with 34 undergraduates but presently has over 6000 undergraduate and postgraduate students; the school now boasts adequate facilities and infrastructures to accommodate every student.

Nile University is affiliated with Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education network with 15 institutions across 10 African countries. This partnership positions Nile University to provide education that would produce impactful and productive graduates in society.

Convocation Highlights

Emmanuel Ayomide Obayemi received a 100% scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree at Nile; N500,000 from Providus Bank; N100,000 from Mouka Foam; N100,000 from Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Precious Eteyen Okon also received a 100% scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree at Nile; N500,000 from Allison Rich, N100,000 from Mouka Foam.

Taiwo Habiba Ayinke received a 100% scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree at Nile, N500,000 from Media Seal, and N100,000 from Mouka Foam.

Egwakhide Mercy received a 100% scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree at Nile: N400,000 from SBI Stagwell.

The occasion also witnessed the investiture of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi as Chancellor. Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, were the special guests of honour.

Nile University is committed to building future generations of professionals and leaders that can thrive and positively impact our globalized world by leveraging academic innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and a talented team of faculty and staff. The University currently has six faculties and a School of Postgraduate Studies offering over 38 undergraduate and more than 51 postgraduate programmes.

