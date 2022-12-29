Connect with us

1 Million Naira Cash Prize Awarded to Apt Scholars Universal College in Adéwálé Inter-School Competition

Olajumoke Oduwole- Ceo, Alajo, Shoyele Toluwani & Abubakar Zul-Qarnain of Apt Scholar’s Universal College, Ota and Michael Adesanya- Convener

On September 29th, 2022, the final rounds of the annual Adewale Student’s Conference were held and Contestants from Apt Scholars Universal College emerged as the Grand Prize winners of 1,000,000 Naira in the state-wide competition for secondary schools in Ogun state.

Commending the competition and the conference, Government representatives have admonished schools and other concerned bodies to institutionalise academic competitions for students as a tool for equipping them with the skills required for successful careers in the future.

The Adewale Student’s Conference is an annual event hosted by a successful tech entrepreneur and author of the inspiring memoir, ‘Adéwálé, My Mother’s Son’, Michael Adewale Adesanya, to inspire the right aspirations in future generations. At the 2022 edition held at the Gateway International Stadium Sagamu, themed ‘Today’s Skills For Tomorrow’s Wealth’, he stressed that competitions for students should be seen as a catalyst for the development of the education sector across the board.

Olalekan Ifede- Chairman Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Michael Adesanya- Convener

The Chairman Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Olalekan Ifede, declared the event open. He affirmed that no nation could thrive without strengthening the education sector, stressing that youths with the notion that education is a scam should rethink and disengage themselves from such derogatory statements and shallow thinking. He applauded Adewale for investing in young minds following his stellar success in career and business.

While encouraging the upcoming students to emulate Adewale’s good gesture by prioritising education, Ifede promised that the state government would always encourage and support any individual or group of persons interested in developing the educational sector in the state.

Delivering her keynote address and speaking to the theme of the day, today’s skills for tomorrow’s wealth,  the co-founder and CEO, Alajo, Olajumoke Oduwole admonished the students to strive to attain their dreams. Stating that their lowest points in life should not throw them off balance when it comes to being educated.

Advising the students to take the opportunity the Adéwálé Students’ Conference has made available to them, Olajumoke added that good students, apart from all the certificates they bag, must be able to carve a niche for themselves after graduating from higher institutions.

Speaking about the conference, Michael Adesanya said the programme aimed to get students across Ogun State to take advantage of skills and online training that will enable them to build rewarding careers and enterprises for themselves. According to him, students in the United States of America (USA), regardless of their certificates, have knowledgeable skills to build companies of their choice and add value to the economy and their families.

Adesanya also commended his media partners and co-organisers, TweakCentric Solutions Limited, for creating a fantastic event that delivered an experience that would shape the lives of all the students in attendance.

The fastest Finger Competition hosted by GB Foods

In the same vein, he thanked other event sponsors, including GBfoods Africa, Alajo, AlumUnite, Education USA, Eyowo, American Corner, Wilson Juice Co, and Rites Food, for their tremendous support in making the event a reality. According to him, their participation further affirms that they believe education is integral to society’s development.

The students who won the 1 Million Naira cash award, Abubakar Zul-Qarnain and Shoyele Toluwani from Apt Scholars Universal College Ota, thanked the organizers for the great initiative. They added that winning the grand prize has encouraged them to recognise that no mountain is too hard to climb when pursuing their ambitions.

The event ended with the first runner-up going home with 300,000 thousand Naira and the second and third runners-up going home with 100,000 thousand Naira, each sponsored by AlumUnite. Alongside, the teacher of the winning school got N300,000.00, N100,000.00 and N100,000.00, respectively.

As the event celebrates and inspires the students, it encourages teachers who take time to ensure that future generations are well-prepared for the opportunities ahead.

A cross-section of participants and guests at The Adewale Students’ Conference

Watch this Highlight Video from the Event:

