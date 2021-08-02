What Happened at Day X? Here’s How You & Your Business Can Grow using Softcom’s Products

Softcom has launched new tools and initiatives as part of its renewed vision to accelerate growth for humans and businesses.

The birth of these new solutions comes from the company’s desire to foster inclusive growth of humans and entrepreneurs who have been categorised as dreamers and doers. Those buzzing with ideas who have a strong desire to grow, and those who have gone further to turn their ideas into products, businesses, and opportunities that deliver value to people and society.

The CEO of Softcom, Yomi Adedeji said in his keynote speech:

“At Softcom, we believe that ideas, potential and talent exist in everyone and everyone should have equal access to intuitive solutions that can help them start, try and grow. We will continue to contribute to the making of an open world with equitable access.”

The Products unveiled:

Eyowo: A bank for everything money; spend, pay, request, receive, save, control, and grow. The dreamer’s bank. Kwiksell: A platform that enables you to sell fast on all channels including your physical store, collect any type of payment and receive your money instantly including all digital payments. Useforms: A form tool to ask anything easily and from anywhere. Online, In-your store, in your app or on your website. Identify: A platform to identify anyone seamlessly and grant them access to your spaces or events

These 4 products represent an ecosystem of tools which Softcom aptly refer to as answers – to enable dreamers and doers grow in their personal life and business.

To deliberately support doers in society, Softcom also launched a program called “LIFT”. According to Yonreme Karika, the VP programs at Softcom, LIFT connects select entrepreneurs with the Knowledge, Tools, Capital and Coaching that they need to accelerate their business. Calls for application into the program cohort will commence soon.

In closing, Toyosi Elegbede, the Chief Operations Officer reiterated the need to continue to push society to the point where people believe in the power of their dreams, backed by the belief that when their potential meets the right partner, nothing can stop them.

This was buttressed by a television commercial the company premiered, headlined by Asisat Oshoala the award-winning footballer.



Softcom now identifies as a “Business 2 Entrepreneur” company – providing intuitive solutions for entrepreneurs and a proud partner of potential to anyone with a dream.

All the growth tools will be available from August 10th on www.softcom.xyz. Everyone is encouraged to click here to get early access.

