Youth-led Nonprofit BUILD Nigeria commences Free Program for Low-Income Nigerian Students to Study at the World’s Best Universities

On Monday July 5th, BUILD Nigeria, a registered youth-led nonprofit aiming to provide low-income Nigerian students with opportunities to study at world-class universities, began the summer portion of its inaugural Cohort College Access Program. Throughout the summer and in collaboration with peer mentors, the cohort students will be paired with a volunteer opportunity and tasked with identifying an issue in their community, conducting research surrounding that issue, and presenting their findings at an academic-style conference at the end of August.

The program began with a one-week training for the peer mentors facilitated by industry professionals including Today’s Woman Editor-in-Chief – Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Virindu Consulting Managing Partner – Oluchi Chiazor, Venture Garden Group’s Isaac Mario, and Pan-Atlantic University‘s Nkiru Ukwachuckwu.

About the BUILD Nigeria Cohort College Access Program

With a holistic combination of both academic and wellness programming, the BUILD Nigeria Cohort College Access Program is a free one year program that works with a cohort of low income and first-generation (first in their family to attend university) Nigerian students to provide them with personalized guidance through the process of applying and securing admission and full financial aid to world-class universities, and connecting them with resources to succeed at these universities. Beginning its recruiting efforts in March 2021, BUILD Nigeria received numerous applications across 9 states in Nigeria and 20 secondary schools, of which 5 students were chosen to form the first-ever cohort.

BUILD Nigeria is able to serve its students largely because of the support of like-minded individuals and organizations in Nigeria and abroad including Junior Achievement Nigeria, Kenya Scholar Access Program (KENSAP), LEAP Africa, Stem In Africa, Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria and so many others.

What can you do to BUILD the next generation of Nigerian leaders?

To support the 5 students of the cohort in their exam registration fees, application fees, visa fees, internet costs, transportation costs and so on, please consider donating at https://buildng.org/donate-now

Co-founded by Yale College student Ifeoluwa Adeogun and Harvard College student Tolulope Olasewere, and a team of young Nigerians attending Tufts, Wharton, Princeton, Yale and Pan Atlantic University, BUILD Nigeria’s ultimate vision is to create and invest in the growing community of globally-educated, well-connected, highly-skilled and passionate Nigerians who are able to take on the challenge of creating efficient systems and a better future for Nigeria.

For Updates

To remain updated about the BUILD Nigeria Cohort College Access Program, learn more about the BUILD Nigeria Founding Team and Advisors, as well as receive tips and resources for applying to and succeeding at world-class universities, please follow BUILD Nigeria on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/build-nigeria and

Instagram – www.instagram.com/buildnigeria_

Learn More

To learn more about the work that BUILD Nigeria does and plans to do in the future, please visit their website https://buildng.org, and email [email protected] with any questions, requests or opportunities.

