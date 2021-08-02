oraimo Toast PD Pro Power Bank: Your Phone will go from 0-60% Charged in 30 Minutes!



Being connected means much to us, which is why being in a position where there is no power and our phones and power banks running out of juice is unacceptable. To solve these problems, Nigeria’s “tech giants” and premium smart accessories brand oraimo has introduced its new power bank model the launch of the oraimo Toast 10 PD Pro (20W 10000mAh power bank).

The oraimo team shared all about the power bank and why you need to get it. Keep reading to see what they shared;

Powered by ‘AniFast’ technology, this is one of the fastest and most compact power banks available in the market today, owning one of these will put an end to all your power problems. Its 16mm super slim design boasts of a smooth 3D Hexagon texture, triple output, various protection features and worldwide compatibility. oraimo Nigeria has outdone themselves with this one!

Here are reasons why oraimo Toast 10 PD Pro is the best power bank to buy in Nigeria:

It’s powered by AniFast Technology

Equipped with an Intelligent identification IC chip, oraimo exclusive designed, the Toast 10 PD Pro can charge your devices faster than any other power bank on the market. The Toast 10 PD Pro can recognise your device, identify its charging protocol, and charge it at full speed. This works for phones, smartwatches, electric toothbrushes etc.

This is a feature to look out for as it redefines the way you look at power banks in general as other manufacturers promise all sorts of charging speeds that are not tested and trusted.

It supports latest PD3.0 & QC3.0 Technology

PD (Power Delivery) and QC(Quick Charge) support is becoming increasingly common in modern smartphones like iPhone, Samsung. Before PD and QC, most charging frameworks were simply ready to utilize 5V and 3A to create the greatest force yield of up to 15W. With PD and QC, the power devices can handle higher current, and voltage compared to older devices, allowing for faster charging times. This is the place where oraimo’s 20W power bank proves to be useful.

oraimo Toast PD Pro is compatible with PD 3.0 & QC 3.0 quick charge protocol, which supports basically all the quick charge protocols in the market, that will charge your latest devices at full speed. It charges 3 times faster than your average power bank and this means it will charge your latest iPhone 12 from 0 to 60% in 30 minutes with 20W power. Just 30 minutes and you are good to go No more spending time waiting for your phone to charge before leaving the house or office. oraimo has got you covered.

It recharges itself fast as well

As if that is not enough, the Toast 10 PD Pro also charges itself at record 18W speeds. In just over 3 hours, your Toast 10 PD Pro will be fully charged which is mind blowing compared to other 5W power banks that can take as much as 8 hours to charge fully.

It has a durable and ultra-fast cable

The power bank also comes with 3A ultra-fast Type-C cable that assures the most rapid charge possible. The connector is reinforced with SR structure to make it more durable and withstand thousands of stretches and bends.

It is Safe

If a power surge has ever blown your electronics, you will know how important safety is. The oraimo Toast 10 PD Pro power bank is protected from power surges and other electrical problems with 6 advanced safety features such as temperature resistance, input overvoltage protection, surge protection and short circuit prevention, keeping you and your gadgets safe.

…and it is flexible

If you want to multitask, this is the power bank for you. Gone are the days when you could only charge one smartphone at a time; the oraimo Toast 10 PD Pro features dual charging ports with fast charging technology, which allows you to charge two devices at once without sacrificing charging speed. It’s also compatible with a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatch, electric toothbrush, earphone, etc.. Plus, it comes with Type-C and Micro USB recharging ports! So, you can charge or recharge your power bank with just one cable!

Where to buy the oraimo Toast 10 PD Pro 10000mAh Power Bank

Don’t worry, we know that other power banks don’t offer any of these things, so we will tell you where to find oraimo. It’s everywhere!

You will find this fast-charging power bank available in all authorised dealer stores nationwide, it is sure a solid accessory that offers more than what you pay for!

To learn more about oraimo, visit ng.oraimo.com or connect with them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Finally, the oraimo Toast 10 PD Pro is backed by a 365-day warranty. If your power bank develops an odd fault after ten months of use, you can exchange it for a new one. Try to keep your receipt to enjoy the guarantee.

