#EyowoXAngel: Eyowo Unveils BBNaija's Angel B. Smith as their Brand Ambassador

Eyowo, a fast-growing digital bank in Nigeria, has announced a brand partnership with Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye finalist, Angel B. Smith.

The partnership with Angel is part of a wave of activities the bank is using to improve consumer understanding of money management. As Eyowo’s first-ever brand ambassador, Angel will engage closely with the bank to reach growing Nigerians, like herself, who are looking to choose better.

Eyowo provides a redefined banking experience deliberately designed to enable its users to take control, focus on what really matters and grow. The bank recently launched EyowoX, an upgrade of its existing mobile application to provide simple, modern and reliable financial services to anyone with a phone number as well as provide users with financial literacy to help them develop a better relationship with their money.

Commenting on the partnership, Growth Marketing Manager for Eyowo, Nimide Fala says,

Angel is a perfect representation of young and exceptional Nigerians who are coming into their own, discovering their personality and abilities, and navigating the resources at their disposal – top of which is money. Eyowo is designed to guide users through this journey.We sought someone with an unrelenting desire to do and be better in their corner of the world, and we could not be more delighted to welcome Angel to the Eyowo family”, Nimide added.

Just like everyone else, money is a huge part of my life and career. As I continue to push my way through this world, I’m inclined to make better financial decisions and build a healthy financial life. This is where Eyowo comes in. said Angel.  With Eyowo, I can rest assured that being my true self and being a better manager of my money are not mutually exclusive.

Eyowo provides users with simple solutions to complex life needs as well as the knowledge to make sound financial decisions. To learn more about the Angel and Eyowo partnership click here.

Join Angel in the #BetterWithMoney circle and create your Eyowo account – eyowo.com/angel

#EyowoXAngel

