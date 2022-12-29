Angel Offornedu Wins a Brand New Car in Lush Hair “Braid to Millions” Nationwide Promo

Delivering on the promise of making 10 fresh millionaires, a brand-new car owner, and recipients of other substantial gifts from its loyal customers; Lush Hair recently invited celebrities and a few of its customers together at the Palms mall, Lekki to formally witness the emergence of the Grand Prize winner of the Braid to Millions Promo.

Angel Offornedu, a 20-year-old customer of Lush Hair and a native of Anambra State Nigeria, emerged as the grand Prize winner from a pool of over 500k customers who have participated in the Braid to Millions Nationwide Promo.

Lush Hair Braid to Millions nationwide promo which kicked off on November 1 st 2022, offered the following: 10 lucky customers winning 1Million Naira each, a deep freezer, a generator set, smartphones, lots of foodstuff, and the grand prize of a brand-new Car. And most importantly, Lush Hair ensured that everyone who purchased any of the Lush Hair braiding extensions during this period received a guaranteed special gift of 100mb.

The Promo was initiated with the objective of rewarding and appreciating its customers for their loyalty during the holiday season.

Ritambhara Kakkar, the Brand Manager, of Lush Hair confirmed it is no coincidence that the Braid to Millions promo was introduced around the festive period, it was major to appreciate customers’ loyalty while presenting the right occasion to enjoy a spectacular and memorable end-of-year celebratory experience courtesy Lush Hair.

“Here is a big congratulations to Angel Offornedu, our grand prize winner, and the numerous winners of other prizes who already have redeemed their gifts across the country, we hope this promo has left behind the most anticipated impact in the hearts of our customers as the holidays roll in, she stated”.

Angel Offornedu, the visibly elated and young grand prize winner of the brand-new car could hardly contain her excitement as she blurted,

“I can’t believe what has just happened”. She commended Lush Hair for the initiative. “Indeed, this is the most unexpected, and life-changing event of my life and I am deeply grateful to Lush Hair for providing this opportunity of a lifetime. I still cannot believe that my

status has been elevated to being a car owner, said Angel”.

Right in front of the crowd, the physical key to the car was officially handed over to Angel Offornedu by the Lush hair Brand Manager, Ritambhara Kakkar at the event.

The event was characterized by thrilling moments of suspense, jokes, and entertainment that got all guests and passersby who witnessed the raffle draw glued to the fun till the end.

For more interesting promotions/news about the brand’s activities, follow their social media page @lushhairnigeria.

