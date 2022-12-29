Digital Encode Founders Conferred with BusinessDay Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr Obadare Peter Adewale and Dr Oluseyi Akindeinde the founders of Digital Encode were honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by BusinessDay Newspapers.

At the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards, organized by BusinessDay Newspaper held in Lagos on December 3, 2022, the co-founders, with many laurels in the bag, received industry-wide accolades for their outstanding contribution to the growth of the information security industry and Cybersecurity Awareness in Nigeria and Africa in general.

The company, Digital Encode, was also awarded the ‘Cybersecurity and Compliance Management Company of the Year’.Since its launch over 19 years ago, Digital Encode has been helping companies save money and solve their technology problems.

To this end, the company has been recognized in the industry for its ‘vendor-independent perspective’ and expertise that lies in solving multifaceted, complex enterprise network security and audit problems.

Today, Digital Encode is notable for its effective and successful methodology for achieving compliance to ISO 27001 (IMS); ISO 20000 (ITIL), ISO 22301 (BCM), ISO 9001 (QMS) and several other international compliance standards such as COBIT and PCI DSS compliance.

On their joint Lifetime Achievement Award, Dr Obadare Peter Adewale is a ‘Credentialed’ and Multi-Award winning Pan- African Cybersecurity & GRC Thought Leader, he is also a member of a number of fellowships like:

The British Computer Society (FBCS), a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC),

Fellow of the Institute of Information Management (FIIM),

Fellow Enterprise Security Risk Management (FESRM),

Fellow Institute of Brand Management (FIBM),

Chartered Information Technology Professional (CITP),

The first PECB Certified Data Protection Officer (CDPO) in Nigeria,

The First Ec-Council Licensed Penetration Tester (LPT) in Africa,

First Ec-Council Certified Blockchain in Africa, and Second COBIT 5 Certified Assessor in Africa Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Qualified Security Assessor (PCI DSS QSA).

He is a seasoned cybersecurity Expert and GRC Technopreneur with over 50 (Fifty) international professional certifications to his credit and was awarded Honorary Doctorate Degree in Cybersecurity from Trinity International University of Ambassadors Atlanta Georgia, United State of America.

Also, Dr Oluseyi Akindeinde has 20 years of working experience in the IT and Information Security arena but has spent the better part of the last few years exploring the security issues faced by Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) and the Financial Transaction Systems (FTS).

He has mostly presented the outcome of his research works at several conferences; including the Information Security Society of Africa Nigeria (ISSAN), the E-Payment Forum, the Electronic Payment Providers Association, the Forum of the Committee of Chief Inspectors of Banks in Nigeria (CCIBN), Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the apex bank – Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as well as the senior management of 17 top financial institutions in Nigeria.

The organisers described Digital Encode as a ‘fruitful seed’ that has distinguished itself in the African cybersecurity space.

BusinessDay Newspaper management said that the awards are testaments to Dr Obadare and Dr Akindeinde’s critical role in the Continent’s cybersecurity space.

The organisers said that the co-founders are well-recognized subject matter experts with numerous successful engagements to their credit in Africa.

