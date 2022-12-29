Massilia Motors supports Entrepreneurship by Funding and Mentoring 6 Entrepreneurs in ‘Drive Your Ambition’ Campaign

Massilia Motors, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria in partnership with Under40CEOs, a platform dedicated to inspiring and motivating Africa’s next crop of business leaders has announced the winners of the Drive Your Ambition; Meet Your Mentor Challenge.

The social media challenge, which is a part of the second season of the Drive Your Ambition campaign, was launched on Friday, September 30, 2022, with a call for entries on Instagram.

Interested participants were asked to upload one-minute videos explaining how the money and mentorship program will impact their businesses while tagging @Mitsubishi_Motors_Nigeria, @Under40CEOs, and @Samsung_nigeria.

After a rigorous process that saw over 166 entries whittled down to seventy participants, six winners emerged including; Angel George, Fatima Yusuf, Rita Roberts, Japhet Al- Krumeh, Vera Uzorwulu, and Joshua Eragbie. These budding entrepreneurs got a free mentoring session with various Under 40 African business moguls and technocrats in several industries for the sum of 200,000 Naira each.

Funmi Abiola, Head of Marketing and Communications at CFAO Mobility, commented on the initiative:

“The Drive Your Ambition Campaign has strived to empower the Nigerian youth since its inception. Because we believe in the importance of knowledge and experience sharing, we worked with the Under 40 CEOs network to select professionals from various sectors to mentor these young entrepreneurs. We look forward to hearing about the success stories of these winners, who we hope will eventually become our customers as their businesses grow, as the impact is one of the finest ways to promote brand advocacy. “MSMEs in Africa have come to stay, and I daresay that emerging businesses in Africa have played a significant role in the African economy and undoubtedly, will continue to play such roles across various sectors,” said Familusi A. Babajide, Executive Director, Under 40 CEOs while commenting on the campaign. “The private sector has expanded into a robust and lucrative sector for every entrepreneur. At Under40CEOs, we recognize the growing potential of entrepreneurs in Africa and the need for guidance from established business icons. We created such a platform, our partners at Mitsubishi bought the vision, and a lucrative opportunity was birthed for young African business leaders.”

Since its launch in 2015, the Under 40 CEOs network has committed itself to spotlighting various inspiring young African business leaders aged 40 and below and providing invaluable insight to emerging business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Thus far, the show has hosted many transformational leaders, including Noble Igwe of 360 Group, Bola Ray of EIB Networks, Audi Maikori of Chocolate City Group, Ade Adegoke of Oando Foundation, and Abiola Adekoya of RMB Stockbrokers and several other prominent business leaders.

Massilia Motors was created by the joint venture of the CFAO Group and the Chanrai Group uniting forces to deliver customer satisfaction. Consolidated under the CFAO Group, Massilia Motors is the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria.

CFAO Mobility is a division of the CFAO Group that aims to meet the mobility needs of professionals and individuals. Comprising the most extensive vehicle retail network in Africa, and providing all mobility-related sectors with a multi-brand offer, partnering with global automotive manufacturers: sales of new and used vehicles, short or long-term rentals, fleet management, and maintenance.

One of the offers includes the complete automotive offering, including, two-wheelers, marine engines, coaches, lorries, handling equipment, tyres, and spare parts.

The production and assembly sites in Africa are a shining example of our commitment to actively supporting industrialization in the region and creating an affordable offer.

