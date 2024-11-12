Connect with us

All the Exciting Highlights From Lagos Cocktail Week With Gordon's Gin

Get Ready for the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) 2024 SME Conference | November 22nd

#RW2024: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their November Issue

TECNO is set to take Lagos by Storm with TECNO SPARK 30 City Tour! | Get the Scoop

Championing Creativity: Pawstudios Africa Announces the 7th Edition of Lagos Fringe

See How Stars Slayed their Looks At the AFRIFF 2024 Globe Awards

Paul Chibuikem Emenike Wins Young Artist of The Year at LIMCAF 2024 | See Full List

African Philanthropy Transforming Africa From Within: Key Takeaways from the 2024 Conference

Five Exciting Highlights from the 2024 Edition of the Akada Children’s Book Festival

KFC Introduces New Naija Flavours and Affordable Value Meal

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s already been a week since Lagos Cocktail Week 2024 wrapped up. For those who missed it, here’s a look back at the excitement, where Gordon’s Gin truly stood out.

On October 17th and 18th, the Balmoral Convention Centre in Victoria Island was buzzing with energy. People flocked to the Gordon’s booth, which was bright and full of creativity.

Guests enjoyed tasty G&T mixes, each made with care. The Gordon’s Pink Berry and Sunset Orange were popular for their fruity flavors, while Gordon’s Moringa offered a refreshing twist that matched the vibe. The highlight was the new Gordon’s Pink Berry Gin & Tonic Premix—a bubbly and flavorful drink in a convenient can.

The atmosphere was lively as mixologists skillfully prepared unique drinks. Cocktail lovers and media personalities, like Toke Makinwa, Beauty Tukura, and Noble Igwe, mingled and enjoyed the night.

Gordon’s Gin has contributed to the growth of cocktail culture in Nigeria. Though the week has ended, the memories—and flavors—linger. For more updates from Gordon’s Gin, follow them on Instagram @gordonsmoringa.

Drink Responsibly. 18+

Sponsored Content

