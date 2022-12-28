Visit the Hakuna Matata Themed Park this Festive Season | Here’s What You should Expect

EKO HOTELS is delivering a special and memorable Christmas experience to families with its Hakuna Matata Theme Park.

The 20,000 sqm theme park located at EKO ATLANTIC CITY, was officially opened on December 22nd and will be serving this unique holiday experience for the next 24 months.

The park features a wide variety of activities for all ages. From water parks with slides, pools, and water attractions; to a dry section area full of fun activities, the park boasts several incredibly exciting features to keep children engaged and entertained this Christmas.

The Hakuna Matata is Eko Hotel’s fourth installment of The Tropical Christmas Wonderland, promising hundreds of families a unique and memorable Christmas experience. This year the theme is called Prideland – an expression of African art and culture, highlighting Eastern, Northern, Southern, and Western African influences.

“We never thought we could experience something like this in Lagos,” Adekunle, a businessman who brought his family to the theme park, said. “It’s such a beautiful place and I see no reason why anyone should travel to Dubai with their family when they have such beauty in their backyard,” Adekunle added. “You cannot imagine the excitement and fun the kids are having,” said Olajumoke, a mother of three. “I’m really happy to see them happy. This theme park was the best Christmas gift I could give them and to be honest, I’m also having a lot of fun.”

Speaking on the idea behind the Hakuna Matata Theme Park, the Sales, and Marketing Director, Iyadunni Gbadebo said,

“We wanted to create a unique Christmas experience for Nigerians – one that would last them a lifetime. We also wanted to give people a reason to spend in the Lagos economy, rather than scare foreign exchange in other countries. Thankfully, the reviews have been excellent so far.”

The MD of Hakuna Matata Theme Park, Bimbo Oladiran says;

“I can’t wait to show you that there is everything you want and more for a family fun day out for the next 2 years.”

