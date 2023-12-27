Connect with us

Have a Look at Lord's London Dry Gin's Commitment towards Elevating Sportsmanship

Celebrating the Success of Hilda Baci's Christmas Menu Class | Get the Scoop

Davido Delivers an Electrifying Performance at Flytime Fest 2023, Here's How it Went

From Woju To Buga: Kizz Daniel Celebrates A Decade On Stage At Flytime Fest 2023

Prosperis Holdings wraps the Year with a Trip to Vegas themed Party | Here is how it went

Mercy Eke Was The Most Dapper GroomsWoman At Omashola Kola Oburoh's Wedding Ceremony

Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged Kicked Off With a Bang With Headline Performer, Roddy Ricch

PUMA Launches New Store, Bringing Forever Faster Energy to Port Harcourt

Joyful Moments as Santa Surprises Learners at ALX Nigeria Hubs

A Culinary Masterpiece: Eko Hotel Chefs unveil Africa’s possible Largest Christmas Cake!

The talented team of chefs at Eko Hotels in Nigeria, led by Chef George, has crafted a record-breaking Christmas cake, stretching an impressive 80 meters in length. The hotel, known for its culinary excellence, embarked on this ambitious project to spread holiday cheer and celebrate Christmas in a grand style.

The grandiose and elegant cake, adorned with intricate festive decorations, showcased the creativity and skill of the culinary team led by Chef George. The confectionery masterpiece incorporated traditional Christmas flavors, promising a delectable experience for those fortunate enough to partake in this monumental celebration.

The General Manager of Eko Hotels, Danny, led the cutting of cake amid cheers from guests and stated that;

This is what the Tropical Christmas Wonderland is all about: pace-setting, magical experiences and excellent service. We are excited about this feat and we’re glad to put smilies on the faces of the hundreds of families celebrating Christmas with us.

Additionally, the hotel’s management expressed their pride in the achievement, emphasizing the dedication and passion displayed by the culinary team throughout the cake’s creation.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Eko hotel cake unveiling

