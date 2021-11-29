Connect with us

Advertisement

Events

FSDH Launches Fund for Women-Led business at 'The Future-focused Female' in Commitment to Economic Growth

Events

Celebrate The Joy Of Togetherness this Festive Season with Moët & Chandon

Events

You can Access Free Fibroid Screening & Surgery at the South Shore Women’s and Children’s Hospital 5th Annual Scientific Seminar | December 4th

Events Scoop

Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Idia Aisien, Adaeze Yobo & all the 2021 Exquisite Lady of the Year (ELOY) Award Winners

Events Movies & TV

Chuko & Arie Esiri's "Eyimofe" won 5 Awards at 2021 #AMAAs | "Collision Course", "Citation" & Other Winners

Events

You are Invited to the Celebration of Women of Kwara State themed 'Cracking The Glass Ceiling: The Story of Kwara Women' | December 7

Events

The Soft Launch! Introducing the new Puma Store at Palms Mall, Lekki

Events

The Third Edition of the Lord's Achievers Awards by Lord's London Dry Gin was a Blast & 10 Resilient Achievers were Celebrated

Events Promotions

International Toilet Day: Here is how Hypo Toilet Cleaner is helping to Improve Toilet Hygiene & Usage in Nigeria

Events

Black Friday: A reason to reward yourself with Luxury | November 26th-30th

Events

FSDH Launches Fund for Women-Led business at ‘The Future-focused Female’ in Commitment to Economic Growth

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Alero Ann-Roberts, Bunmi George, Obis Ora and Tomike Adeoye

It was a full day of glamour, style, inspiration, and networking last Friday, as women (and men) from all walks of life converged at Eko Hotels in Victoria Island, Lagos. In commemorating the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day on November 19, FSDH hosted the inaugural edition of her Women in Business Initiative. Themed ‘The Future-focused Female’, the event was set up to create a platform that enables, encourages and empowers women to thrive in their chosen endeavour.

Speaking to FSDH’s legacy; the Managing Director, FSDH Merchant Bank; Bukola Smith acknowledged FSDH’s commitment to engage, connect and empower women through access to mentorship, finance, advisory amongst others.   She also commended the efforts and roles of women in nation-building, wealth creation, and poverty reduction.

Jumoke Adenowo speaking at the event

In her keynote address, acclaimed architect and business leader, Jumoke Adenowo encouraged women to gear up and adapt to the times, remain focused and identify relevant opportunities within the African market. The event also recorded engaging panel discussions on health and self-care; urging women to be intentional about their wellbeing. This session was hosted by the delectable Tomike Adeoye and had Bunmi George, Obiamaka Oragwu, and Dr Alero Ann-Roberts.

Kunle Osunkunle and Thelma Ekiyor

The second-panel session was moderated by Kunle Osunkunle; Head Corporate Banking, FSDH Merchant Bank had Yasmin Belo-Osagie, Thelma Ekiyor and Odun Eweniyi as panellists focused on different ways by which women could successfully navigate their finances, investments, business, and career without dropping the ball. Thelma Ekiyor, MD SME.NG, speaking on business and career, encouraged women to function from a place of hard work, dedication, and merit rather than gender bias.

During the event, FSDH restated its commitment to empowering businesses and supporting economic growth. To further drive this support, the group announced 2-billion-naira funding for women-led businesses in partnership with the Development Bank of Nigeria.  In his brief presentation, Bonaventure Okhaimo COO of DBN restated their commitment to growing businesses, especially female-led businesses as he identified that they are at the centre of sustainable economic growth.

DBN COO Bonaventure

With the launch of the initiative, FSDH Group has made an entry into the women-business engagement space and is set to change the face of financial service provision for women in Nigeria. Through its subsidiaries – FSDH Merchant Bank, FSDH Asset Management, FSDH Capital, FSDH Perophs and Pal Pensions; FSDH will continue to lead the charge for enabling enterprise and empowering women, their businesses and careers.

Jumoke Adenowo and Bukola Smith

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Figuring Life Out As a Young Nigerian Man

You’ve Got to Tell Us All About Your 2021 on #BN2021Epilogues!

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Camera Lens, Bukunmi Oyewole is Exploring the Unknown

BN Hot Topic: The Many Wahala of Overzealous Ushers 

Mfonobong Inyang: Young Nigerians and the Urgent Need For Viable Political Strategy
css.php