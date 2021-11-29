FSDH Launches Fund for Women-Led business at ‘The Future-focused Female’ in Commitment to Economic Growth

It was a full day of glamour, style, inspiration, and networking last Friday, as women (and men) from all walks of life converged at Eko Hotels in Victoria Island, Lagos. In commemorating the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day on November 19, FSDH hosted the inaugural edition of her Women in Business Initiative. Themed ‘The Future-focused Female’, the event was set up to create a platform that enables, encourages and empowers women to thrive in their chosen endeavour.

Speaking to FSDH’s legacy; the Managing Director, FSDH Merchant Bank; Bukola Smith acknowledged FSDH’s commitment to engage, connect and empower women through access to mentorship, finance, advisory amongst others. She also commended the efforts and roles of women in nation-building, wealth creation, and poverty reduction.

In her keynote address, acclaimed architect and business leader, Jumoke Adenowo encouraged women to gear up and adapt to the times, remain focused and identify relevant opportunities within the African market. The event also recorded engaging panel discussions on health and self-care; urging women to be intentional about their wellbeing. This session was hosted by the delectable Tomike Adeoye and had Bunmi George, Obiamaka Oragwu, and Dr Alero Ann-Roberts.

The second-panel session was moderated by Kunle Osunkunle; Head Corporate Banking, FSDH Merchant Bank had Yasmin Belo-Osagie, Thelma Ekiyor and Odun Eweniyi as panellists focused on different ways by which women could successfully navigate their finances, investments, business, and career without dropping the ball. Thelma Ekiyor, MD SME.NG, speaking on business and career, encouraged women to function from a place of hard work, dedication, and merit rather than gender bias.

During the event, FSDH restated its commitment to empowering businesses and supporting economic growth. To further drive this support, the group announced 2-billion-naira funding for women-led businesses in partnership with the Development Bank of Nigeria. In his brief presentation, Bonaventure Okhaimo COO of DBN restated their commitment to growing businesses, especially female-led businesses as he identified that they are at the centre of sustainable economic growth.

With the launch of the initiative, FSDH Group has made an entry into the women-business engagement space and is set to change the face of financial service provision for women in Nigeria. Through its subsidiaries – FSDH Merchant Bank, FSDH Asset Management, FSDH Capital, FSDH Perophs and Pal Pensions; FSDH will continue to lead the charge for enabling enterprise and empowering women, their businesses and careers.

