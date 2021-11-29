You can Access Free Fibroid Screening & Surgery at the South Shore Women’s and Children’s Hospital 5th Annual Scientific Seminar | December 4th

South Shore Women’s and Children’s Hospital (SSWCH) is a unique women and children-focused health care centre. The organization was created to bridge a large gap in the Nigerian health sector with the sole aim of providing women and children with the same advanced health care services and procedures oﬀered abroad (non-invasive and minimally invasive treatment options) thus substantially reducing the need to travel abroad for medical care.

They are one of the leading ﬁbroid centres in Nigeria, and also have a facility in Nigeria that runs a ﬁbroid dedicated clinic. Additionally, they are a tertiary referral centre for most of the leading fertility clinics in Nigeria for keyhole surgery to remove fibroids. Their clinicians are leading experts in their specialties.

A fibroid is a tumor that is very common in Black women. It is a common cause of subfertility and anaemia in our society. There is usually anxiety in women diagnosed with fibroid which makes them leave it until it is very big before seeking medical opinion leading to complicated treatment.

The SSWCH team started running Fibroid Seminars in 2013 with the Maiden Edition at Radisson Blue, Victoria Island, Lagos. Their second seminar was held in Four Points by Sheraton in 2015 and was well attended.

They intend to demystify fibroid in the Nigerian space and give women enough information to make informed decisions about how their fibroid is managed.

The SSWCH team performed discounted surgeries on two patients in 2018 and another two in 2019, these were in conjunction with Toke Makinwa who sponsored the cost of these surgeries for selected patients.

This year’s edition aims to inform and educate Nigerian women and medical personnel about the treatment options that are specific to their needs when diagnosed with fibroid. Also, to increase awareness and help in making safe options based on current international best practices obtainable here in Nigeria.

In addition, they aim to use this opportunity to offer free consultations and surgeries to selected participants.

Theme: Conserving the Fibroid Uterus; Options and Management

Date: Saturday, December 4th, 2021

Venue: Zoom

Benefits of Attending:

Get to know more about fibroid.

Get to know the treatment options available in Nigeria.

Get to know the effect of fibroid on fertility.

Previous fibroid patients would share how they survived their battle with fibroid.

Stand a chance to get free fibroid screening.

One fibroid patient will be selected for free fibroid surgery.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme