Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Idia Aisien, Adaeze Yobo & all the 2021 Exquisite Lady of the Year (ELOY) Award Winners

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The 2021 Exquisite Lady of the Year (ELOY) Award night took place on November 26th 2021, at the Four Points Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The ELOY Awards celebrates and recognises women of excellence in different fields so as to inspire, motivate, support and educate other women to become the best versions of themselves. This also serves as a networking platform for women to grow and build their brands.

See the full list of winners below:

  • ELOY Award for Social Enterprise –  Bilikisu Garba (The UpCycle Architect).
  • ELOY Award for Beauty Entrepreneur – Adeola Adeyemi Diiadem (Beauty by AD) and May Ikeora (Lavyanna Beauty).
  • ELOY Award for Agriculture – Adebimpe Oladunjoye (Beem Farms).
  • ELOY Award for Digital Innovation – Saadat Aliyu (Shamrock Innovations).
  • ELOY Award for Fashion Entrepreneur – Salihat ‘Rahaman (Abaya Lagos).
  • ELOY Award for Entrepreneur is Nancy Umeh (Radiance Cookware).
  • ELOY Award for TV Personality – Temitope Mark Idigie, Akashat Nymat and Miriam Longe (TVC).
  • ELOY Award for On-Air Personality – Akwaugo (WazobiaFM Onitsha).
  • ELOY Award for Young Entrepreneur – Sarah Olagoke (Tersly Foods).
  • ELOY Award for Content Creator – Adaeze Yobo.
  • ELOY Award for Creative Arts (Actress) – Idia Aisien.
  • ELOY Award for Food Vlogger/Entrepreneur – Ify Monye Mogekwu (Ifys Kitchen).
  • ELOY Award for Business/Career coach – Tricia Olufemi-Olumide (Tricia Biz).
  • ELOY Award for Interior Designer – Tracie Nwapa (Interior Culture by Obiageli).
  • ELOY Award for Brand Influence is Dakore Egbuson-Akande.
  • ELOY Awards for Humanitarian/NGO is Aisha Adams (Siddiqah Foundation).

The ELOY Recognition Award for Sustaining Women Empowerment was exquisitely presented to Princess Kelechi Oghene (@gmytfashionacademy) “for her role in sustaining women empowerment through fashion education and more.”.

The ELOY Recognition Award for Character, Leadership, Mentoring and Supporting Women in the Legal sector was presented to Chi Okorocha (@heels_ladders) “for her role in throwing the ladder down to bring more women up the legal career path.”.

The recipient of the ELOY ‘When I Win You Win’ recognition Award was Mary Akpobome “for her distinguished role in uplifting and supporting the growth of other women.”

The ELOY #HE4SHE Recognition award is presented to a man who advocates for women and supports women empowerment. This year, the ELOY #HE4SHE recognition award was presented to Tony Elumelu.

Looks from the event:

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dakore Egbuson-Akande (@dakoreea)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dakore Egbuson-Akande (@dakoreea)

Adeola Adeyemi Diiadem

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

May Ikeora

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr May (@mayikeora)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr May (@mayikeora)

Salihat ‘Rahaman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AbayaLagos by Salihat (@abaya_lagos)

Photo Credit: @idia.aisien

