Chuko & Arie Esiri’s “Eyimofe” won 5 Awards at 2021 #AMAAs | “Collision Course”, “Citation” & Other Winners

The 2021 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) was held on Sunday, 28 November at the Marriot Hotels, Ikeja, hosted by comedians Funnybone and Chigurl.

Chuko and Arie Esiri‘s film “Eyimofe” won five awards including Achievement in Editing, Achievement in Sound and Best director at the award ceremony. Kelechi Udegbe won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Bolanle Austen-Peters‘ “Collision Course“, which also won the Achievement in Screenplay award.

Kunle Afolayan‘s “Citation” won Achievement in Soundtrack, Jade Osiberu‘s “Àyìnlá” won Achievement in Cinematography, while “Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters” received Jubril Malafia award for Best Animation.

See the full winners list below:

Best Young/Promising Actor: Wilmah Munemera – “Shiana”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Kelechi Udegbe – “Collision Course”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Hazel Hinda – “Hairareb”

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Omar Abdi – “The Gravedigger’s Wife”

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Joan Agaba – “Stain”

Best Director: Chuko and Arie Esiri – “Eyimofe”

Michael Anyiam-Osigwe Award for Best Film by a Nigerian Abroad: “Blackmail” – Obi Emelonye

Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language: “The Gravedigger’s Wife” – Khadar Ahmed

National Film and Video Censors Board for Best Nigerian Film: “Eyimofe” – Chuko and Arie Esiri

Best First Feature Film by a Director: “Eyimofe” – Chuko and Arie Esiri (Nigeria)

Best Film: “The Gravedigger’s Wife” – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia)

Efere Ozako Award for Best Short Film – “Meat” (Uganda)

Jubril Malafia award for Best Animation – “Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters” (Nigeria)

Best Documentary – “Softie” (Kenya)

Best Diaspora Short Film – “Three Leaves” (Haiti)

Best Diaspora Documentary – “African Redemption: The Life of Marcus Garvey” (USA/Jamaica)

Best Diaspora Narrative Feature – “Residue” (USA)

Achievement in Costume Design – “African American” (South Africa)

Achievement in Make-up – “The Gravedigger’s Wife” (Somalia)

Achievement in Visual Effect – “Fried Barry” (South Africa)

Achievement in Soundtrack – “Citation” (Nigeria)

Achievement in Sound – “Eyimofe” (Nigeria)

Special Recognition Awards – Felicia Ema, Zainab Shinkafi, Uche Nwuka

Achievement in Production Design – “The Gravedigger’s Wife” (Somalia)

Achievement in Cinematography – “Ayinla” (Nigeria)

Achievement in Editing – “Eyimofe” (Nigeria)

Achievement in Screenplay – “Collision Course” (Nigeria)

Photo Credit: @chukoesiri