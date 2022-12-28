Baileys Delight Crowns the Year With 12 Days of Treats

Connect with us

Published

22 mins ago

 on

Baileys Delight heralded the holidays with the reboot of its 12 Delight Treat Christmas challenge. To the delight of treat-lovers, the brand took to social media on December 1st to announce that it was giving lucky consumers a chance to share dinner with screen-queen Sharon Ooja.

Patterned after the 12-day Christmas tradition, the brand launched the challenge with a daily dose of mouthwatering Baileys Delight-infused treat recipes across 12 consecutive days. Some consumer favourites were the Baileys Delight Holiday brew, Baileys Delight Milkshake and Baileys Delight Cookies.

The campaign reached its sweet spot on Sunday, December 19th when Baileys Delight hosted lucky treat-lovers for an evening of indulgence. Guests enjoyed several courses of food options, including a variety of treats infused with Baileys Delight, all whilst they relished a stunning rooftop view of the bright Victoria Island skyline at Ebonylife place.

Visit @baileysnigeria on Instagram and follow the hashtag #12DelightTreat to keep up with the latest scoop.

18+ Drink Responsibly.

Sponsored Content

