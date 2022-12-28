Over 1 Million Naira Voucher Prizes Awarded to the 4th Edition Winners of Africa’s Nail Art Competition

Africa’s Nail Art Competition, proudly organised by Nectar Beauty Academy, held it’s 4th edition to huge acclaim. The much-anticipated event saw over four thousand entries submitted from across the country.

The first prize winner, Joseph James (@jejenailz), received a 1,000,000 Naira voucher, while the first and second runners-up – Maleek (@malik_nails) and Peter (@peternails2020) received N200,000 and N100,000 shopping vouchers respectively for products and tools to boost their businesses. In addition, the top 50 applicants received free skills acquisition and training.

Renowned entrepreneur and supply chain expert Beatrice Eneh founded Africa’s Nail Art Competition in 2015 due to her passion for empowering individuals in the Beauty Industry.

The event is highly competitive, and a team of judges selects only the best entries, The 2022 judges included:

The founder of eponymous design label, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi (LDA)

MD/CEO of Barazahi, Linda Edozien,

Certified international nail specialist; Olga Senina,

Renowned nail technician, Dayo Samuel,

Global certified specialist Olga Kotova,

An immediate past winner of the Nail Art Competition; Olutayo Adebowale Odeyemi,

And founder of the competition, Beatrice Eneh.

The event was well attended by corporate organisations, small businesses, government agencies and members of the general public who came out to support the contestants.

Africa’s Nail Art Competition is committed to promoting creativity and excellence in the nail art industry and remains a Big and well-recognized platform for celebrating African talent in this field.

This year’s winners are a testament to the talent and hard work of African nail technicians. We congratulate all the winners and look forward to seeing even more incredible entries in the future.

Sponsored Content