Connect with us

Events Promotions

Moët & Chandon with NYC Based Influencer, TheRealChi host Content Creators to an Exclusive Style Brunch Soirée in Lagos, Nigeria

Events Promotions

Visit the Hakuna Matata Themed Park this Festive Season | Here’s What You should Expect

Events Promotions

Baileys Delight Crowns the Year With 12 Days of Treats

Beauty Events News Promotions

Over 1 Million Naira Voucher Prizes Awarded to the 4th Edition Winners of Africa's Nail Art Competition

Events Promotions

Olive Emodi hosted Her first-ever ‘Olive’s Singles PJ Party’ & It was Fab | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Toyosi Etim-Effiong & Family Celebrates the Life & Times of Her Mother as they Lay Her to Rest

Events Music News

Pillow partners With Wizkid for the Vibes on the Beach Concert + They Have Free Tickets up for Grabs

Events Promotions

The 'Ibukun Awosika Sports Centre' unveiled at Methodist Girls High School in Celebration of her 60th Birthday

Events Music News

Take in All the Thrill From the Campari Passion Project Live Last Weekend

Events Music

Black Sherif is Coming to Lagos to Headline Island BlockParty | Get Your Tickets Here

Events

Moët & Chandon with NYC Based Influencer, TheRealChi host Content Creators to an Exclusive Style Brunch Soirée in Lagos, Nigeria

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Moët & Chandon invited Nigeria’s finest influencers and content creators to an exclusive style brunch soirée on Thursday, 22nd December.

Hosted by NYC-based Lifestyle influencer, Chinyere Adogu aka TheRealChi, the ‘Style Brunch With Chi’ was an exclusive gathering that brought together a community of creators, public figures, and entrepreneurs for an unforgettable experience.

The exclusive event saw an array of notable lifestyle and fashion content creators and influencers in Lagos such as Idia Aisien, Kim Oprah, Nonye Udeogu, Enioluwa Adeoluwa as well as celebrated diasporan creatives like Kitan Akinniranye (Kiitana), Oyin Edogi (Sweetlikeoyin), Mercedes Benson, amongst others who all glammed up in fashion forward looks, in line with the dress-code “Chic & Couture”.


Guests enjoyed a delightful afternoon of pure elegance, music, and free-flowing Moët & Chandon champagne and indulged in an elevated menu of favourites curated by the contemporary restaurant, Sabor Lagos.

 

The Style Brunch With Chi was indeed the perfect Moët moment for fashion and lifestyle personalities from across Nigeria and the diaspora to interact, network, and celebrate the holiday season while savouring the taste of Moët & Chandon champagne.

 See highlights from the Style Brunch below:

#MoetMoment

#StyleBrunchChi

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Have You Begun Summarising Your 2022?

Statues Also Breathe – an Artistic Representation of the Chibok Girls – is a Reminder of the Importance of Humanising Our Stories

#BNShareYourHustle: Gifting is made simple for you & your guests with My Wishlistng

Money Matters with Nimi: It is Time for your Annual Financial Check-up

#BN2022Epilogues: This Year Drained Eniola But She’s Ready to Bask in the Goodies of the Remaining Days
css.php