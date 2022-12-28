Moët & Chandon with NYC Based Influencer, TheRealChi host Content Creators to an Exclusive Style Brunch Soirée in Lagos, Nigeria

Moët & Chandon invited Nigeria’s finest influencers and content creators to an exclusive style brunch soirée on Thursday, 22nd December.

Hosted by NYC-based Lifestyle influencer, Chinyere Adogu aka TheRealChi, the ‘Style Brunch With Chi’ was an exclusive gathering that brought together a community of creators, public figures, and entrepreneurs for an unforgettable experience.

The exclusive event saw an array of notable lifestyle and fashion content creators and influencers in Lagos such as Idia Aisien, Kim Oprah, Nonye Udeogu, Enioluwa Adeoluwa as well as celebrated diasporan creatives like Kitan Akinniranye (Kiitana), Oyin Edogi (Sweetlikeoyin), Mercedes Benson, amongst others who all glammed up in fashion forward looks, in line with the dress-code “Chic & Couture”.





Guests enjoyed a delightful afternoon of pure elegance, music, and free-flowing Moët & Chandon champagne and indulged in an elevated menu of favourites curated by the contemporary restaurant, Sabor Lagos.

The Style Brunch With Chi was indeed the perfect Moët moment for fashion and lifestyle personalities from across Nigeria and the diaspora to interact, network, and celebrate the holiday season while savouring the taste of Moët & Chandon champagne.

See highlights from the Style Brunch below:

#MoetMoment

#StyleBrunchChi

Sponsored Content