Connect with us

Events Promotions

Olive Emodi hosted Her first-ever ‘Olive’s Singles PJ Party’ & It was Fab | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Toyosi Etim-Effiong & Family Celebrates the Life & Times of Her Mother as they Lay Her to Rest

Events Music News

Pillow partners With Wizkid for the Vibes on the Beach Concert + They Have Free Tickets up for Grabs

Events Promotions

The 'Ibukun Awosika Sports Centre' unveiled at Methodist Girls High School in Celebration of her 60th Birthday

Events Music News

Take in All the Thrill From the Campari Passion Project Live Last Weekend

Events Music

Black Sherif is Coming to Lagos to Headline Island BlockParty | Get Your Tickets Here

Events Promotions

Brandcom Awards Celebrates Dettol, Harpic, and Mortein on Their Outstanding Achievements for 2022

Events News Promotions

SeamlessHR Close off the Year with a Soiree celebrating Staff & Customers

Events Music

AG Baby took fans on a trip down memory lane with an exciting performance of his famous hits at the CMIYC Lagos concert

Events News Promotions

The Balvenie meets Nollywood to celebrate Exceptional Craftsmanship

Events

Olive Emodi hosted Her first-ever ‘Olive’s Singles PJ Party’ & It was Fab | Get the Scoop

Published

5 hours ago

 on


Twenty-one single women from around Nigeria were brought together by television personality, influencer, actor, and News Central’s Breakfast Central Host, Olive Emodi for the first ever “Olive’s Singles PJ Party” held in Lagos, Nigeria. As Christmas is a season of sharing and showing love in many ways, she chose to put smiles on the faces of these women.

Olive’s Singles PJ Party was held at The Jewel Aeida Lagos on the 18th of December 2022 and the twenty-one recipients were given an early Christmas treat inclusive of free pajamas, a free make-up session, hair styling session, manicure, personalized gift boxes, as well as single and group pajamas photos.

The twenty-one single women were a mix of unmarried women, widows, divorcees, and single mothers, and behind the selection of these women were deep stories that cut across the death of a loved one, heartbreak, hurt, and a desire to nurture new connections and genuine sisterhood.

Olive Emodi’s focus on the community of single women was borne out of her own experience with loneliness during the festive season. She also realized that the holidays have in many cases brought about feelings of loneliness for many people, hence her decision to do this. She used her Instagram account to reach out not just to the women, but also to the vendors who volunteered their goods and services for free as they considered this an opportunity to give back.

Just when the ladies thought they had seen it all, celebrities were brought in as a surprise. Nigerian singer and performer Ric Hassani, serenaded the ladies, much to their delight.

Also present were Nigerian screen sweethearts Olayode Juliana, and Lucy Ameh. TV personality Ayo Mairo-Ese who was also present, spoke to the ladies reminding them that marriage should not be seen as an escape. Storyteller and entrepreneur Ifedayo Agoro popularly known as Diary of a Naija Girl spoke to the ladies about self-love and living their best lives as single women. The ladies shared their real-life experiences in the most authentic and vulnerable way.

Olive Emodi said that beyond the eating, drinking, makeup, and hair that many women wear, they all have deep stories and experiences. She reiterated that being single is great and desiring marriage is also great, women who desire marriage should endeavor to make the best of their single-season and explore the opportunities it presents.

By the end of the day, lots of hugs had been exchanged and tears had been shed. Some women said the event was the best thing that had happened to them all year whilst some shared how the event had helped in rekindling the spirit of Christmas for them.

New friendships were forged and new memories were created, as the women discovered a community among themselves. Love, laughter, gift-giving, caring, and sharing are all part of what makes the Christmas season the most wonderful time of the year, and the ladies at the Olive Emodi’s Singles PJ Party can attest to this.

Vendors
Venue: The Jewel Aeida, Lekki
Pyjamas: @stuchpyjamas
Makeup: @allyberrymakeovers @house_of_aphrodity @kezbeauty @luchi_empire_
Photographers: @bapstudiosng @kayode_ogungbade @lensesthegrapher
Hair Styling: @lifeehairng
Nails: @shoogacroosh

Food/Edibles
Food: @daaprilskitchen__
Christmas-themed cake: @creamycakes_pastries
Cupcakes: @thebananabreadfairy
Small chops: @_seyitan and @amazoncakesnevents
Parfait: @naturesiphealthycafe
Natural juice: @greenessence_hl
Ginger cookies: @lizsconfectionery

Gift boxes/packaging: @giftmerchants

Gifts
Face wash: @danglifestyle_
Perfume oil: @theparfumgirl
Perfumes: @mwangaafrica
Mani/Pedi kit: @shoogacroosh
Keyrings: @qamin_nigeria
Satin bonnet: @theaanucompany
Books titled ‘CAN I BE MARRIED ALREADY’- @ifeoma_nwekwo

Planners;
Cherish Okonta, @unclutterwithmo, @pricelesspaevents @theparfumgirl @aya_soji
#OlivesSinglesPJParty #ChristmasWithOlive


Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Gifting is made simple for you & your guests with My Wishlistng

Money Matters with Nimi: It is Time for your Annual Financial Check-up

#BN2022Epilogues: This Year Drained Eniola But She’s Ready to Bask in the Goodies of the Remaining Days

See Brittle Paper’s 100 Notable African Books of 2022

#BN2022Epilogues: For Oluwadamilola Fisayo, 2022 Had Many Chapters of Beautiful and Challenging Moments
css.php