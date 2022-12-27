Olive Emodi hosted Her first-ever ‘Olive’s Singles PJ Party’ & It was Fab | Get the Scoop



Twenty-one single women from around Nigeria were brought together by television personality, influencer, actor, and News Central’s Breakfast Central Host, Olive Emodi for the first ever “Olive’s Singles PJ Party” held in Lagos, Nigeria. As Christmas is a season of sharing and showing love in many ways, she chose to put smiles on the faces of these women.

Olive’s Singles PJ Party was held at The Jewel Aeida Lagos on the 18th of December 2022 and the twenty-one recipients were given an early Christmas treat inclusive of free pajamas, a free make-up session, hair styling session, manicure, personalized gift boxes, as well as single and group pajamas photos.

The twenty-one single women were a mix of unmarried women, widows, divorcees, and single mothers, and behind the selection of these women were deep stories that cut across the death of a loved one, heartbreak, hurt, and a desire to nurture new connections and genuine sisterhood.

Olive Emodi’s focus on the community of single women was borne out of her own experience with loneliness during the festive season. She also realized that the holidays have in many cases brought about feelings of loneliness for many people, hence her decision to do this. She used her Instagram account to reach out not just to the women, but also to the vendors who volunteered their goods and services for free as they considered this an opportunity to give back.

Just when the ladies thought they had seen it all, celebrities were brought in as a surprise. Nigerian singer and performer Ric Hassani, serenaded the ladies, much to their delight.

Also present were Nigerian screen sweethearts Olayode Juliana, and Lucy Ameh. TV personality Ayo Mairo-Ese who was also present, spoke to the ladies reminding them that marriage should not be seen as an escape. Storyteller and entrepreneur Ifedayo Agoro popularly known as Diary of a Naija Girl spoke to the ladies about self-love and living their best lives as single women. The ladies shared their real-life experiences in the most authentic and vulnerable way.

Olive Emodi said that beyond the eating, drinking, makeup, and hair that many women wear, they all have deep stories and experiences. She reiterated that being single is great and desiring marriage is also great, women who desire marriage should endeavor to make the best of their single-season and explore the opportunities it presents.

By the end of the day, lots of hugs had been exchanged and tears had been shed. Some women said the event was the best thing that had happened to them all year whilst some shared how the event had helped in rekindling the spirit of Christmas for them.

New friendships were forged and new memories were created, as the women discovered a community among themselves. Love, laughter, gift-giving, caring, and sharing are all part of what makes the Christmas season the most wonderful time of the year, and the ladies at the Olive Emodi’s Singles PJ Party can attest to this.

Vendors

Venue: The Jewel Aeida, Lekki

Pyjamas: @stuchpyjamas

Makeup: @allyberrymakeovers @house_of_aphrodity @kezbeauty @luchi_empire_

Photographers: @bapstudiosng @kayode_ogungbade @lensesthegrapher

Hair Styling: @lifeehairng

Nails: @shoogacroosh

Food/Edibles

Food: @daaprilskitchen__

Christmas-themed cake: @creamycakes_pastries

Cupcakes: @thebananabreadfairy

Small chops: @_seyitan and @amazoncakesnevents

Parfait: @naturesiphealthycafe

Natural juice: @greenessence_hl

Ginger cookies: @lizsconfectionery

Gift boxes/packaging: @giftmerchants

Gifts

Face wash: @danglifestyle_

Perfume oil: @theparfumgirl

Perfumes: @mwangaafrica

Mani/Pedi kit: @shoogacroosh

Keyrings: @qamin_nigeria

Satin bonnet: @theaanucompany

Books titled ‘CAN I BE MARRIED ALREADY’- @ifeoma_nwekwo

Planners;

Cherish Okonta, @unclutterwithmo, @pricelesspaevents @theparfumgirl @aya_soji

#OlivesSinglesPJParty #ChristmasWithOlive





Sponsored Content