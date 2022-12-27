Life is Your Stage! Take in all the Moments as Rockstar Energy Drink by Pepsi launches at Rhythm Unplugged

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on


Exciting news! Over the years, the makers of Pepsi have brought different beverages into the market and this time, they launched Rockstar, a Premium Energy Drink with an amazingly refreshing, smooth and superior taste at the 2022 Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged.

Pop Singer, Johnny Drille thrilled the audience with his single “My Friend” after which Rockstar brand ambassador Nancy Isime educated the audience about the Rockstar brand and gave out amazing prizes to members of the audience.

Rockstar Premium Energy Drink comes in a sleek, shiny black and gold Bottle for an undeniable energy boost created to fuel your daily hustle.

The Rockstar Energy Drink brand ambassadors are Charles Okpaleke of Play Network, an accomplished movie maker and businessman extraordinaire, Nancy Isime superstar actor, model, media personality and fitness enthusiast and Jeremiah “Swanky Jerry” Ogbodo a consummate fashionista, stylist and trendsetter.

“Rockstar Energy Drink is created to ensure that consumers that live an active on-the-go lifestyle with various sub-layers; work, side hustle, family, fun, friendships, events, and travel get the right energy boost to be Rockstars in all of these areas of their lives.”

“ROCKSTAR”: Life Is Your Stage, the brand’s tagline encourages Nigerians to win in their multifaceted lives because they are resilient and take pride in their hustles, so whenever they need an enabler, Rockstar Premium Energy Drink is there to support them in those diverse moments.

Rockstar Energy Drink is a global brand available in many countries around the world and now available in Nigeria. It is manufactured and distributed by Seven Up Bottling Co.

Follow Rockstar Premium Energy Drink on social media @Rockstar_Naija

