Promotions

Amazing Deals & Free Delivery This Season With Jumia Holiday Sales

Published

3 hours ago

 on


The holiday season is here, and in many parts of the world, that means one thing; shopping and lots of it. It also means connecting with family and friends, getting much-needed rest, and giving gifts, which makes it a time people look forward to. 

With each swipe of the card, the money in your account reduces, and if not done prudently, shopping can put a strain on your finances and limit your options when choosing gifts, especially this season when prices of items might rise.

Jumia is offering awesome deals on a wide variety of products from top brands, making it the perfect time to shop for items you missed during the Christmas sale and get yourself and your loved ones various products that are perfect for gift items without breaking the bank.

The ‘Jumia Holiday Sales’, which runs from December 19th, 2022, to January 1st, 2023, will offer consumers in Nigeria the opportunity to shop for their needs at great discounts across different product categories such as groceries, fashion, electronics, and more. The promo is available to both Jumia’s existing and new customers.

Additionally, consumers in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja can get free delivery on thousands of items during this period. To take advantage of this offer, consumers need to look out for the free delivery tag when shopping for their essentials.

So get that gift for family and friends at the best prices and stock up for the holiday season.

Sponsored Content

