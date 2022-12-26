Toyosi Etim-Effiong & Family Celebrates the Life & Times of Her Mother as they Lay Her to Rest

Lives are like rivers. Eventually, they go where they must. Not where we want them to. On December 13th and 14th 2022, the family and friends of Media Entrepreneur Toyosi Etim-Effiong wife of Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong gathered to bid her mother farewell.

Alice Temitayo Phillips (nee Olure) was born on Novemeber 16th of 1957 in Prestea, Ghana to Elijah Oladele Olure, who worked at Ghana Railways, and Abigael Iyabode Ibitola Olure (née Ilo), a gold trader and àdìre maker.

Tayo attended Anglican Primary School and Anglican Middle School, both in Prestea, Ghana. Her dad moved to Kaduna, Nigeria about 9 years later. In 1971, she first moved back to Lagos with her mother and then moved to Kaduna to join her dad and siblings, Olumuyiwa Idowu (née Olure), Bankole Olure, Olabode Olure, Temitope Olure and Funmilayo Olure. Tayo finished her W.A.S.C. at St Peter’s College, Kaduna.

Initially desiring to be a teacher, she attended the Teachers Training College, Kaduna. However, after spending some time with Cecilia Modupe Cole, her aunt who was a matron in one of the hospitals in Kaduna, Tayo decided to be a nurse. For the next few years, she studied at the University College Hospital School of Nursing (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, graduating in 1978.

It was at an Anglican Youth Fellowship meeting there that Tayo met and courted the man of her dreams, Taiwo Olawale Phillips, in 1985. They got married in February 1986 and, months later, their union produced a beautiful daughter, Olaoluwatoyosi Phillips (now Olaoluwatoyosi Etim-Effiong). Tayo and her husband suffered two miscarriages after Toyosi’s birth and continued to try for other children until Taiwo sadly passed away on June 23rd, 1998.

Tayo was blessed with an illustrious career and had an unrivalled passion for her profession. From retirement until her death, she continued to work as a volunteer at various medical outreaches and at the Cathedral Church Clinic through the Cathedral Medical Society.

She was a devout Christian who believed that Jesus Christ was her personal Lord and Saviour and was devoted to the things of God, especially as it pertained to service to humanity. She was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and was a member of the Mountain of Fire Ministries mass choir until she passed.

Tayo is survived by her daughter, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, son-in-law Daniel Etim Effiong, granddaughter Oreofe Utibe Etim-Effiong and grandson Adeife Offiong Etim-Effiong.

Speaking at the wake keep @the_toyosi said “…My Mom is at peace and rest and that has truly given me comfort”

The event was attended by family, friends & well-wishers.

