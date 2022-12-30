Connect with us

Events Promotions

Mobos Fashion celebrates over two decades of designing timeless, bold and unique fashion pieces

Events Promotions

10 Years of Impact! Nile University celebrates the Journey so far in Their 2022 Convocation Ceremony

Events Living Promotions

1 Million Naira Cash Prize Awarded to Apt Scholars Universal College in Adéwálé Inter-School Competition

Events News Promotions

Angel Offornedu Wins a Brand New Car in Lush Hair "Braid to Millions" Nationwide Promo

Events Living Promotions

Digital Encode Founders Conferred with BusinessDay Lifetime Achievement Award

Events Promotions

Visit the Hakuna Matata Themed Park this Festive Season | Here’s What You should Expect

Events Promotions

Baileys Delight Crowns the Year With 12 Days of Treats

Beauty Events News Promotions

Over 1 Million Naira Voucher Prizes Awarded to the 4th Edition Winners of Africa's Nail Art Competition

Events Promotions

Moët & Chandon with NYC Based Influencer, TheRealChi host Content Creators to an Exclusive Style Brunch Soirée in Lagos, Nigeria

Events Promotions

Olive Emodi hosted Her first-ever ‘Olive’s Singles PJ Party’ & It was Fab | Get the Scoop

Events

Mobos Fashion celebrates over two decades of designing timeless, bold and unique fashion pieces

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Mobos fashion, a leading Nigerian female fashion house, celebrated over 20 years of providing mature and discerning women all across Nigeria and the world, with Stylish, Unique and Timeless fashion pieces. Mobos is well known for her bold, colourful and timeless designs that inspire confidence and never go out of style.

While sharing the journey, Omobowale Biobaku thanked all the women who have supported the Mobos brand from its inception and also mentioned the fact that the brand has only just started. It is her earnest desire that Mobos will begin to operate not just out of Africa, but will play in the global space with top brands from across the world.

Speaking of how she has been able to make it so far, Biobaku said:

It’s all God. God has blessed the work of my hands and I am immensely grateful. I have also been blessed with the best support system anyone could have. My parents, my husband, Gbenga Biobaku and my dearest sons, Anjola and Dolabomi have been a solid rock. I have truly had it all

Guests had a wonderful time celebrating with the brand. Exotic drinks and a variety of food from different cuisines were served. There was also a raffle draw and participants won many exciting gifts and huge discounts they could use to shop in-store.

The night ended with a runway show to launch the new Christmas collection. The models displayed the dresses, bubus, pants, jumpsuits, and the owambe styles from the collection and the guests were amazed. Before the night ended, a number of the pieces were sold already.

For more information about the brand, follow them on Instagram or visit their website

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Far From Home” Caters to the Eclectic Existence of Young People

BN Book Review: Crash by Sunkanmi and Tobi Adewusi | Review by The BookLady NG

Comet Nwosu: Have You Begun Summarising Your 2022?

Statues Also Breathe – an Artistic Representation of the Chibok Girls – is a Reminder of the Importance of Humanising Our Stories

#BNShareYourHustle: Gifting is made simple for you & your guests with My Wishlistng
css.php