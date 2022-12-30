Mobos Fashion celebrates over two decades of designing timeless, bold and unique fashion pieces

Mobos fashion, a leading Nigerian female fashion house, celebrated over 20 years of providing mature and discerning women all across Nigeria and the world, with Stylish, Unique and Timeless fashion pieces. Mobos is well known for her bold, colourful and timeless designs that inspire confidence and never go out of style.

While sharing the journey, Omobowale Biobaku thanked all the women who have supported the Mobos brand from its inception and also mentioned the fact that the brand has only just started. It is her earnest desire that Mobos will begin to operate not just out of Africa, but will play in the global space with top brands from across the world.

Speaking of how she has been able to make it so far, Biobaku said:

It’s all God. God has blessed the work of my hands and I am immensely grateful. I have also been blessed with the best support system anyone could have. My parents, my husband, Gbenga Biobaku and my dearest sons, Anjola and Dolabomi have been a solid rock. I have truly had it all

Guests had a wonderful time celebrating with the brand. Exotic drinks and a variety of food from different cuisines were served. There was also a raffle draw and participants won many exciting gifts and huge discounts they could use to shop in-store.

The night ended with a runway show to launch the new Christmas collection. The models displayed the dresses, bubus, pants, jumpsuits, and the owambe styles from the collection and the guests were amazed. Before the night ended, a number of the pieces were sold already.

