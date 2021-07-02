Mercy Eke is Supporting Entrepreneurs, Widows & the Less Privileged with Her Newly Launched Foundation

2019 Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke is giving back to the community with her newly launched charity foundation to assist those who are struggling to satisfy their varied requirements.

According to her, Mercy Eke Foundation will help widows, struggling entrepreneurs, students who cannot pay their school fees and take needy children off the streets.

The reality star and entrepreneur stated in a video posted on her Instagram on Friday that her first initiative will provide N5 million grants to small business owners to help them grow. In the caption, she wrote:

The Mercy Eke Foundation is finally here💞🙏🏻 I have always wanted to give back, and I’m glad I can finally make this dream of mine a reality. The Mercy Eke Foundation is a charity organization and we would be helping different group of people from time to time. From struggling business owners, to sick people who can’t afford their bills, to single mothers, to widows, to students who are struggling with their fees in school, to kids on the streets, and more.

For our first project tagged #MEFWithBusinessOwners, we would be giving out N5million, to help a few business owners who are struggling or have brilliant business ideas but have no money to start up. To be a benefactor, all you have to do is upload a creative 1 minute video on your Instagram, telling and showing us what you do or what you want to do. Post with the hashtag #MEFWithBusinessOwners and tag @mercyekefoundation Our team will make a selection for the final pick. I wish you all good luck…

Watch the video below: