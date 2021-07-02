Connect with us

Career Inspired Scoop

Mercy Eke is Supporting Entrepreneurs, Widows & the Less Privileged with Her Newly Launched Foundation

Career

HelpMum Selected for Google AI for Social Good Program's 2021/2022 Cohort

Career Scoop

Faith Adesemowo is One of the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation 2021 Finalists👏🏾

Career Events Promotions

Borderless Trade Network presents Project WINHER 2021 | 8th and 15th August 2021

Career Events Promotions

Register NOW for Juliet Ehimuan's "30 Day Excellence Series" with Nimi Akinkugbe & more Special Guests

Career

Cynthia Adediran Aïssy, Nyama Marvel Gusona & others Announced as WIA "Young Leaders" 2021

Career News Promotions

Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index: 78% of SMEs in Nigeria are projecting revenues that will either grow or hold steady

BN TV Career Inspired Promotions

They Said I Couldn’t: Architect Tosin Oshinowo designed A Landmark That Left Naysayers Mesmerized - WATCH

Career Scoop

Fatou Wurie, Gaokgakala Sobatha & Richard Adu-Gyamfi selected for 2021 Ibrahim Leadership Fellowship

BN TV Career

From a Networker to Becoming a Connectologist - Watch Kamil Olufowobi share his story on "Under 40 CEOs"

Career

Mercy Eke is Supporting Entrepreneurs, Widows & the Less Privileged with Her Newly Launched Foundation

Published

4 hours ago

 on

2019 Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke is giving back to the community with her newly launched charity foundation to assist those who are struggling to satisfy their varied requirements.

According to her, Mercy Eke Foundation will help widows, struggling entrepreneurs, students who cannot pay their school fees and take needy children off the streets.

The reality star and entrepreneur stated in a video posted on her Instagram on Friday that her first initiative will provide N5 million grants to small business owners to help them grow. In the caption, she wrote:

The Mercy Eke Foundation is finally here💞🙏🏻

I have always wanted to give back, and I’m glad I can finally make this dream of mine a reality.

The Mercy Eke Foundation is a charity organization and we would be helping different group of people from time to time.

From struggling business owners, to sick people who can’t afford their bills, to single mothers, to widows, to students who are struggling with their fees in school, to kids on the streets, and more.

For our first project tagged #MEFWithBusinessOwners, we would be giving out N5million, to help a few business owners who are struggling or have brilliant business ideas but have no money to start up.

To be a benefactor, all you have to do is upload a creative 1 minute video on your Instagram, telling and showing us what you do or what you want to do. Post with the hashtag #MEFWithBusinessOwners and tag @mercyekefoundation

Our team will make a selection for the final pick.

I wish you all good luck…

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Dear Brides, Your Bridesmaids are Not Waiters!

Reuben Abati: Living In a Nation In Search of Hope

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Dating Your Friend’s Ex

On Prophecies and Living a Life Riddled with Fear

Joy Eneghalu: This is Why HR Analytics Has Become Important
Advertisement
css.php