Aramide is Back & Her EP “Bitter Sweet” is On the Way

Aramide is ready to serenade her fans with her lovely voice.

The Afrosoul singer announced her long-awaited comeback to the music scene with her upcoming project, “Bitter Sweet“, which is set to be released on July 21, 2021. She also revealed the artwork for the EP.

This is a follow-up to her last album, “Suitcase,” which came out in 2019. The 15-tracker featured the likes of Sound Sultan, Ice Prince, Adekunle Gold, Koker and Sir Dauda.

She teased her fans with the wonderful news, writing:

I know it’s been a while you got a body of work from me. I’m so sorry, had a lot on my plate but that’s all sorted now and I’m ready!!! Please save the date For #BittersweetTheEP

21/07/21 #aramide #aramidemusic #BittersweetTheEP #210721

Photo Credit: @aramide | @lanreay