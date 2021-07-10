10 Times #BBNaija’s Neo & Vee Gave Us Aww-Worthy Moments😍

If there’s one thing Big Brother Naija reality stars Neo and Vee give us, it’s that ride or die vibe and it’s always cute to see.

It’s Neo’s birthday and Vee, in her usual witty way, just had to be Vee. “Happy womb escape dearie! 😂no long talk, you already know what it is ❤️ ” she captioned a photo of them on Instagram.

Well, she got us in our feelings and we thought to show you some of the moments these love birds have made us beam in photos and videos.

1

2

2

4

5

6

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

7

8

9

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

And the way he hypes her? This last photo below is proof!