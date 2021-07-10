Connect with us

10 Times #BBNaija's Neo & Vee Gave Us Aww-Worthy Moments😍

#FathersDay: Moradeke's Father is Her One True Friend

#FathersDay: If 'Awesome' Was a Person, It Would Be Esther's Father

First Look at Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth's Traditional Wedding | #TheArtistAndHisMuse2021

Akah & Claire's Tips on "Making Long Distance Relationships Work"

Catch Up on ALL Four Episodes of "Blue Therapy"

It's a Double Celebration for Fela Durotoye as he Marks 20th Wedding Anniversary on his 50th Birthday!

Williams Uchemba & His Queen Brunella were Couple Goals at the Premiere of "Mamba's Diamond"

#Falexx2021: Alexx Ekubo & Fancy Acholonu set November 20th & 27th as Wedding Date

Fancy Acholonu Shares Sweet Moment She Said Yes to Alexx Ekubo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

If there’s one thing Big Brother Naija reality stars Neo and Vee give us, it’s that ride or die vibe and it’s always cute to see.

It’s Neo’s birthday and Vee, in her usual witty way, just had to be Vee. “Happy womb escape dearie! 😂no long talk, you already know what it is ❤️ ” she captioned a photo of them on Instagram.

Well, she got us in our feelings and we thought to show you some of the moments these love birds have made us beam in photos and videos.

1

2

2

4

5

6

7

8

9

And the way he hypes her? This last photo below is proof!

