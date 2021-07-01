Last Night’s Episode of #BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ Reunion Show was for the Fights in Biggie’s House

The 10th episode of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ Reunion Show was for fights in the house and host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked who the most triggered Housemate is and Tolanibaj voted Ka3na. Tolanibaj said if Ka3na had stayed longer in the house, they would have had issues.

Was food the major cause of fights in the BBNaija Lockdown house? Housemates watched the clip of the surprising intense moment where Ozo went off on Prince during one of their tasks.

Trikytee said Ozo going off on Prince was a “Prince-Ozo-Nengi thing… because at the time Nengi was closer to Prince than Ozo”. A lot of the Housemates including Tolanibaj agreed.

Dorathy said she thought it was the “Ozo-Prince-Nengi thing” too but she also felt it was about the task because they were having issues with tasks that week, especially after she spoke to both parties.

Nengi said she didn’t think it was about her, she felt he was just angry, “knowing the kind of person he is outside the house.” Prince said he noticed Ozo behaved a certain way around him. And he, on many occasions, extended a hand of friendship to him.

Ozo said he thinks Prince is talented, but he put too much pressure on himself during tasks and when he lost some, he always beat himself up. “Be happy when other people win because you’ll win along the line,” he said.



Vee insisted that she thought Prince wasn’t a sore loser and he just put so much pressure on himself and felt really bad when he lost.

Prince explained that he always felt bad about losing because it was a competition and he came to win. He added that it wasn’t about anybody winning because even when his friends won, he was happy for them, but still felt bad for not winning. He also felt Neo, Vee, Ozo and Nengi clique always discussed his being competitive.

Vee said she noticed Prince always reacted when he lost and she felt that was a weakness and because it was a game, she decided to use it against him because “it’s Big Brother’s House”. At this point, Prince asked, “do you indirectly admit to trying to sabotage me?” and an argument erupts between Neo, Vee and Prince.

In all, the only problem Nengi said had with Prince was him saying if he lost and was crying, it wasn’t anybody’s business; she felt that was wrong because they played the Pepsi task together and didn’t win. She added that she did her bit and completed the puzzle but after they lost, he went on saying “Nengi this, Nengi that. So, it doesn’t really affect just you”.

Ebuka asked Prince if he thought they still saw him as competitive but he said he doesn’t care.

When Ebuka asked who they believed faked being triggered, Trikytee and Praise thought it was Lucy who faked being triggered. Praise said he even thought she was a fake housemate. Meanwhile, Neo said he thought Kaisha faked being triggered in the house.