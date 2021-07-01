Connect with us

You don't want to Miss the First Episode of Accelerate TV's Comedy Series "Visa On Arrival”

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Yay!

You finally get to meet your no-nonsense, bible-thumping, bribe collecting visa officers —Bovi, Warri Pikin, Taymesan and Warri Girl— in the first episode (Immigration Lawyer) of Accelerate TV’s brand new comedy series “Visa On Arrival“.✈️

We all need a break and travelling is sometimes the best escape. But now you don’t have to worry about visa hassles, the best visa officers are here to help you on your way.

Watch the first episode below:

