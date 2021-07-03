Are You a Founder in Abuja? $8,000 in Equity-Free Funding, Mentorship and More – Apply for the Ninja Startup Gateway

Are you an entrepreneur?

Do you have an innovative business idea? JICA and NITDA in partnership with AIIVON Innovation Hub bring you NINJA Start-up Gateway in Abuja, designed to push your startup ahead by accelerating your business development, along with bringing you investment and exposure. Submit your application today

Selected Startups will each receive:

Up to $8,000 in contract funding 3 Months free Business incubation Access to strategic partnerships Free mentorship Free workspace Free support for legal business registrations Access to JICA’s meetings and international conferences Other benefits

To apply visit – https://hub.aiivon.com/ninja

You can also contact AIIVON hub on Instagram: @aiivonhub

