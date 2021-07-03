Career
Are You a Founder in Abuja? $8,000 in Equity-Free Funding, Mentorship and More – Apply for the Ninja Startup Gateway
Are you an entrepreneur?
Do you have an innovative business idea? JICA and NITDA in partnership with AIIVON Innovation Hub bring you NINJA Start-up Gateway in Abuja, designed to push your startup ahead by accelerating your business development, along with bringing you investment and exposure. Submit your application today
Selected Startups will each receive:
- Up to $8,000 in contract funding
- 3 Months free Business incubation
- Access to strategic partnerships
- Free mentorship
- Free workspace
- Free support for legal business registrations
- Access to JICA’s meetings and international conferences
- Other benefits
To apply visit – https://hub.aiivon.com/ninja
You can also contact AIIVON hub on Instagram: @aiivonhub
Sponsored Content