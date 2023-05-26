Watch This 60-seconds Roundup Of 7 Fun Things To Do In Abuja, Nigeria

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaStylistas,

Nigeria is said to be one of the most exciting places to visit in the world. Often called the “Giant of Africa“, a nickname inspired by the vastness of its land, natural resources, population, and the diversity of its peoples and languages, Nigeria offers a wide range of interesting attractions to tourists through its vibrant culture and rich history.

But that is not all, check out this roundup of 7 fun activities to try out on your next trip to Abuja the capital city of Nigeria. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by See Abuja (@seeabuja)

Credit: @seeabuja 

