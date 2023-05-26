BN TV
Watch This 60-seconds Roundup Of 7 Fun Things To Do In Abuja, Nigeria
Nigeria is said to be one of the most exciting places to visit in the world. Often called the “Giant of Africa“, a nickname inspired by the vastness of its land, natural resources, population, and the diversity of its peoples and languages, Nigeria offers a wide range of interesting attractions to tourists through its vibrant culture and rich history.
But that is not all, check out this roundup of 7 fun activities to try out on your next trip to Abuja — the capital city of Nigeria. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
Credit: @seeabuja