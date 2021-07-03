A Career in Nollywood is Calling! Apply for the MTF Academy Today – Deadline is 16 July 2021



Following the impressive show of interest in the MTF class of 2022 programme, the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy is pleased to announce that the entry application has now been extended till 16 July 2021.

The programme is open to young people between the ages of 18 – 26 years who are enthusiastic about telling authentic African stories, giving them an opportunity to enhance their television and film production skills.

So far, the Academy has given 40 students the chance to harness their skills with training and hands-on experience in the film industry, with a focus on storytelling, screenwriting, production, cinematography, directing, and other key areas. These graduates have gone on to excel in their areas of specialty.

The inaugural class of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) West Africa produced two movies, Life of Bim and Dream Chaser which was nominated for the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) while the Class of 2020 produced 3 short films, Omugwo, Bride Untangled and Oko Ke Akueteh which was aired on Showmax in May. In addition to the Showmax films, the students also released 20 short films titled, Isolation Diaries which portrayed their fears, hopes, and the realities of living during the pandemic.

The Alumni have collectively produced over 200 works including series, short films, feature films, documentaries, among others. Some of the graduates making strides in the entertainment industry include Allen Onyige and Joseph Omobulejo, producers of the popular Yoruba series, Elenini, a captivating storyline that speaks to one of the objectives of the programme, creatively telling authentic African stories.

So, if you are a creative or filmmaking enthusiast looking to excel in the film industry, this is an opportunity you can’t afford to miss.

Follow these five easy steps to sign up now:

Step 1: Go to https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/Home/MTFHome and click on the ‘APPLY’ tab at the top to register your details with an active email account. Then go to your inbox and wait for a verification email. Also check your junk/spam folder if you don’t receive the notification.

Step 2: Once you have received the verification email, click on the link which will take you back to the MTF

website, where you will then ‘LOGIN’ to start the application process. You can also go straight to ‘login’ if you previously registered in 2019 and use those details to logon.

Step 3: Once the application tab opens, click on ‘START THE APPLICATION PROCESS’ and fill in all the

required information in ALL the fields (Do not forget to save each stage so that your information remains available to you). Also, make sure you include/upload ALL the necessary and required documentation in PDF or Word doc format.

Step 4: Click SAVE and COMPLETE the application process.

Step 5: It’s a wrap! You will get an e-mail in your inbox to confirm successful registration.

You can join the conversation using the following hashtags: #MultiChoiceTalentFactory #MTFClassOf2022Entries #IgnitingAfricasCreativeIndustries

