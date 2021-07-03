Connect with us

Career Events Promotions

Learn to Create Wealth for Yourself

Career News Promotions

Are You a Founder in Abuja? $8,000 in Equity-Free Funding, Mentorship and More - Apply for the Ninja Startup Gateway

Career Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

A Career in Nollywood is Calling! Apply for the MTF Academy Today - Deadline is 16 July 2021

Career Inspired Scoop

Mercy Eke is Supporting Entrepreneurs, Widows & the Less Privileged with Her Newly Launched Foundation

Career

HelpMum Selected for Google AI for Social Good Program's 2021/2022 Cohort

Career Scoop

Faith Adesemowo is One of the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation 2021 Finalists👏🏾

Career Events Promotions

Borderless Trade Network presents Project WINHER 2021 | 8th and 15th August 2021

Career Events Promotions

Register NOW for Juliet Ehimuan's "30 Day Excellence Series" with Nimi Akinkugbe & more Special Guests

Career

Cynthia Adediran Aïssy, Nyama Marvel Gusona & others Announced as WIA "Young Leaders" 2021

Career News Promotions

Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index: 78% of SMEs in Nigeria are projecting revenues that will either grow or hold steady

Career

Learn to Create Wealth for Yourself

Published

1 hour ago

 on


Join the United Nations Private Sector Advisory Group on the 5th to 7th of July 2021 for the first of its kind virtual masterclass series on the Business of Agriculture.

The series is focused on sustainable agriculture development, alternative streams of income, and wealth-creating opportunities in the sector. The masterclass is free. If you are curious about agriculture, this is for you.

Register to attend on www.businessofagriculture.org and follow our social media handles @psag_nigeria for daily updates.

The Masterclass is featuring 8 sessions of business opportunities across the agriculture value chain, the different sessions are anchored by 15+ renowned experts within the sector.

Visit www.businessofagriculture.org to register for the Business of Agriculture masterclass, and do not forget to follow @psag_nigeria on all social media platforms for more information.

_______________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Dear Brides, Your Bridesmaids are Not Waiters!

Reuben Abati: Living In a Nation In Search of Hope

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Dating Your Friend’s Ex

On Prophecies and Living a Life Riddled with Fear

Joy Eneghalu: This is Why HR Analytics Has Become Important
Advertisement
css.php