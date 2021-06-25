Your Easy 5-Step Guide to registering for the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Class of 2022

MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy on 1 June, 2021 announced the call to entry to its 2022 film and TV training programme.

The Academy will be offering eligible applicants, emerging filmmakers with industry experience or relevant post-school qualification in film, who are passionate about telling their stories, an opportunity to hone their television and film production skills.

The application which is open to Nigerians and Ghanaians will be closing on 30 June, 2021.

Follow the 5 easy steps below to be a part of this amazing opportunity!

Step 1: Go to https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/Home/MTFHome and click on the ‘APPLY’ tab at the top to register your details with an active email account. Then go to your inbox and wait for a verification email. Also check your junk/spam folder if you don’t receive the notification.

Step 2: Once you have received the verification email, click on the link which will take you back to the MTF website, where you will then ‘LOGIN’ to start the application process. You can also go straight to ‘login’ if you previously registered in 2019 and use those details to logon.

Step 3: Once the application tab opens, click on ‘START THE APPLICATION PROCESS’ and fill in all the required information in ALL the fields (Do not forget to save each stage so that your information remains available to you). Also, make sure you include/upload ALL the necessary and required documentation in PDF or Word doc format.

Step 4: Click SAVE and COMPLETE the application process.

Step 5: It’s a wrap! You will get an e-mail in your inbox to confirm successful registration.

You can join the conversation using the following hashtags:

#MultiChoiceTalentFactory #MTFClassOf2022Entries #IgnitingAfricasCreativeIndustries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOL PR Nigeria (@solpr_ng)



__________________________

Sponsored Content