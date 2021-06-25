Connect with us

Your Easy 5-Step Guide to registering for the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy Class of 2022

12 years of excellence births The Court Hill College - Register your Child for the 2021- 2022 academic session

Serving or Just Finished NYSC? Apply for Junior Achievement Nigeria's ViMP

Peace Hyde is Producing Netflix's First African Reality TV Series - Young, Famous & African - Starring Annie Idibia, Diamond Platnumz, Swanky Jerry

“Never Feel The Need to Minimize Yourself To Accommodate Another Person’s Insecurities” – Temitope Olagbegi, Founder/CEO at Sixth Sense

#BNShareYourHustle: Wunmmies Couture is Your Go-To Fashion Brand for Unique, Affordable & Versatile Outfits

You Can Help Achieve Education Equity by Applying for the Teach For Nigeria Fellowship | Deadline June 19th

Joy Eneghalu: How Analytics is Solving Problems in HR

They Said I Couldn’t - CEO Shileola Ibironke says "not only did I do it, I smashed it!" | WATCH

Emmanuella Elenbalu: Still Not Using Email Marketing? These Tips Will Show you Why your Brand Needs it

MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy on 1 June, 2021 announced the call to entry to its 2022 film and TV training programme.
The Academy will be offering eligible applicants, emerging filmmakers with industry experience or relevant post-school qualification in film, who are passionate about telling their stories, an opportunity to hone their television and film production skills.

The application which is open to Nigerians and Ghanaians will be closing on 30 June, 2021.

Follow the 5 easy steps below to be a part of this amazing opportunity!

Step 1: Go to  https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/Home/MTFHome and click on the ‘APPLY’ tab at the top to register your details with an active email account. Then go to your inbox and wait for a verification email. Also check your junk/spam folder if you don’t receive the notification.

Step 2: Once you have received the verification email, click on the link which will take you back to the MTF website, where you will then ‘LOGIN’ to start the application process. You can also go straight to ‘login’ if you previously registered in 2019 and use those details to logon.

Step 3: Once the application tab opens, click on ‘START THE APPLICATION PROCESS’ and fill in all the required information in ALL the fields (Do not forget to save each stage so that your information remains available to you). Also, make sure you include/upload ALL the necessary and required documentation in PDF or Word doc format.

Step 4: Click SAVE and COMPLETE the application process.

Step 5: It’s a wrap! You will get an e-mail in your inbox to confirm successful registration.

You can join the conversation using the following hashtags:

#MultiChoiceTalentFactory #MTFClassOf2022Entries #IgnitingAfricasCreativeIndustries

 

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

