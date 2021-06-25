Episode 1 of Ndani TV’s Web Series “Rumour Has It” Season 3 is Here!

Season three of “Rumour Has It” is finally here.

In case you missed season 1 and season 2, you can watch them here.

After being in jail for a while, Ranti regains her freedom and is informed that she now owns the rumourhasitblog. Toju Cole, CEO of Fikra Place is in the middle of an interview on the radio as Nnenna prepares for her first day at work. Deda is stopped in his tracks as he tries to catch a glimpse of what’s in the Room.

Watch episode 1 in the video below: