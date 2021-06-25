Ka3na discussed her Friendship with Lucy & Unfollowing Housemates in Episode 6 of #BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ Reunion Show

In the sixth episode of Big Brother Naija Lockdown Reunion Show, Ka3na spoke about her friendship with Lucy and unfollowing a lot of the Housemates.

She felt she didn’t bond with them before she was evicted and some of them saw her in a light that she’s not and she felt there was no need to follow them.

While talking about her friendship with Lucy, Ka3na gets emotional and said she felt Lucy wasn’t real with her or committed to their friendship.

She went on to talk about all the times they shared in and out of the house and the sacrifices she made for their friendship. She added that it’s not about her having issues with anyone in the house. “It’s about you not talking to me,” she said, crying.

But then, Lucy insisted they were friends. “I was in your house every day…. you mentioned commitment, are we married though?” she asked.

She said they were cool and one day she got tags from people saying Ka3na had unfollowed her. She sent a direct message to Ka3na to asked what happened and Ka3na said she wasn’t loyal.

Well, Ka3na thought Lucy had Issues with Nengi but went ahead to settle the issue after leaving the House without letting her know, even though she (Ka3na) also had issues with Nengi. Lucy disagreed, saying she had settled her issues with Nengi in the House and they’ve been cool since then.

Ka3na asked Lucy if she didn’t know about her issues with Vee and Lucy said she wasn’t aware. “Moreover you had issues with almost all the HMs. It’s difficult to keep track,” she added.

Ka3na on Unfollowing the Housemates… Kaisha and Lucy (almost) got physical?

Ka3na said she unfollowed Laycon because she felt he didn’t care about her. They had a relationship where she called him “son” in the house and he called her “mom”. She continued that relationship outside the house but fans kept insisting she should stop.

She said she reached out to Laycon to let his fans know that he was cool with it but Laycon didn’t do anything about it. So, she unfollowed him.

We found out that Kaisha and Ka3na have also unfollowed also each other on social media.

According to Kaisha, Ka3na disrespected her mum – who really liked her – by asking her mum to come to her to take pictures. Ka3na insisted she heard “manager” and not “mum” and Lucy confirmed that it’s what she also told her. Kaisha insists Ka3na is lying because she knows her sister told Ka3na it was her mum.

Then there’s a story about Kaisha walking up to Ka3na and pushing her forehead because of the issue.

After much banter, Kaisha said she didn’t want any conversation about her mum anymore. Lucy wanted to defend herself because the story put her in a bad light, even though Tochi and Praise try to tell her to let it go.

Lucy then pointed to Kaisha and asked if it was about the “fruit thing”. Kaisha insisted Lucy should stop talking. Lucy said she’s not talking about her mum but fruits. “Or is your mum a fruit?” This is what led Kaisha to throw a pillow at her.

To everyone’s surprise, Lucy charged at Kaisha and the next thing we see is Lucy walking out of the studio, wig in hand.

Still on the back and forth between Tochi and Ka3na, he feels she is trouble and was trouble to virtually everyone in the house. Kiddwaya chips in: “Not me”.

Tochi said he had issues with Ka3na going on Twitter to justify why she unfollowed the Housemates. “Nobody cares about you,” he says. Again, Kidd chips in: “I do”