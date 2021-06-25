Connect with us

Fela Kuti’s Song “Let’s Start” Features in the Trailer for Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall”

Published

14 hours ago

 on

THE HARDER THEY FALL (C: L-R): REGINA KING as TRUDY SMITH, ZAZIE BEETZ as MARY FIELDS. CR: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

Netflix has released the first look at Jeymes Samuel‘s star-studded film “The Harder They Fall,” starring Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Regina King, and Idris Elba. The film follows the story of two fearsome outlaws Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) and Rufus Buck (Idris Elba).

THE HARDER THEY FALL (L-R): REGINA KING as TRUDY SMITH, IDRIS ELBA as RUFUS BUCK, LAKEITH STANFIELD as CHEROKEE BILL. CR: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left-hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

THE HARDER THEY FALL (L-R): JONATHAN MAJORS as NAT LOVE, DELROY LINDO as BASS REEVES, RJ CYLER as JIM BECKWOURTH. CR: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

Directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Jeymes Samuel, and the trailer features a track by Fela Kuti‘s titled “Let’s Start” in all its horn-and-bass-heavy glory.

The track is from the album “Fela with Ginger Baker – Live!“. You can listen to the track here.

THE HARDER THEY FALL (L-R): ZAZIE BEETZ as MARY FIELDS, JONATHAN MAJORS as NAT LOVE. CR: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

No official release date has been announced yet. Check out the first look in the teaser trailer below.

