#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up With All That’s Happened This Week!
Time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.
In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.
On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.
Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in July 2022.
Oscars: Funke Akindele Bello, Daniel K Daniel & Blessing Egbe are Now Members of The Academy
Ayra Starr Recreated this Burna Boy Look and Honestly, It’s Giving!
“I’ve got love for Burna Boy, Davido & everybody” – Wizkid
Israel Adesanya defends UFC Belt for the 5th Time after defeating Jared Cannonier at UFC
Tiwa Savage to Receive Doctor of Music Honour from Alma Mater, University of Kent
This Video of Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic shows the Kind Of Sisterly Love We Can all Relate to