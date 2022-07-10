BNWeekInReview: Keep Up With All That’s Happened This Week!

Connect with us

Published

20 seconds ago

 on

Time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in July 2022.

Oscars: Funke Akindele Bello, Daniel K Daniel & Blessing Egbe are Now Members of The Academy

Ayra Starr Recreated this Burna Boy Look and Honestly, It’s Giving!

“I’ve got love for Burna Boy, Davido & everybody” – Wizkid

Israel Adesanya defends UFC Belt for the 5th Time after defeating Jared Cannonier at UFC

Tiwa Savage to Receive Doctor of Music Honour from Alma Mater, University of Kent

This Video of Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic shows the Kind Of Sisterly Love We Can all Relate to

Frank iTom Gives Us Premium Content Every Time He Dances with the Stars

Big Brother Naija Season 7 will Premiere with a Double Launch on July 23rd & 24th

“Glamour Girls” stars Toke Makinwa, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sharon Ooja Serving Beauty Looks on ThisDay Style’s Latest Cover!

The Big Brothers of #BBNaija Join Ebuka on Bounce Roundtable Conversations | Watch Parts 1 & 2 on BN

A Peek at Some of the Stars Who Will Appear in Inkblot’s “The Set Up 2”

