Connect with us

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Check Out TECNO’s Top 10 Celebrities’ look at the Camon19 Launch

Events

Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Fellow, Sandra Chukwudozie of Salpha Energy Celebrates the Big 30!

Events

GLG Communications Partners with the Brian Reuben Organisation to host the 2022 Leadership Agenda Summit | Lagos and Dubai

Events Promotions

It was an Extraordinary Experience at the Infinix VIP Concert with Davido | Get the Scoop

Events Music

Falz thrills Crowd at Urban Live Session

Events Promotions

Here’s how it went down at the Opening of PremiumTrust Bank’s New Branch in Efffurun, Delta State

Events Promotions

Paelon Memorial Hospital is set to mark its 12th Anniversary with Milestone Events

Events Promotions

Save the Date! The Fashion Souk Summer Sale is Coming | July 9th - 10th

Events Promotions

The Library’s Grand Opening: Catch all the Glitz & Glam from the Great Gatsby Themed Event

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Refine Summer Pop Up

Date: Saturday, July 9 – Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: Open Door Gallery, Trocadero Square, The Rock Drive, Lekki Behind IMax Cinema.

The Mask Silent Disco

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: 355 Restaurant & Lounge, 9A Oko Awo Street, Off Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 018880289 or 08113041019

Party In The Jungle

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Falomo Square Mall, Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE

Naija Corn Festival

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 10 AM.
Venue: The Boardwalk Event Center, 687 Adeola Hopewell St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Jazz Evening – Shawarma and Marques De Berol

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Sugar 52, 5th floor, Lagos Continental Hotel, Kofo Abayomi Street, Lagos.
RSVP: +23401236666 OR [email protected]

Silent Wave

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lekki Phase 1‬, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or WhatsApp 08173637373

Games Night

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Lekki Leisure Lake, Adekunle Animashaun Drive, Marwa, Off Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 08171947130

 

Sallah Rocks

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 9 PM.
Venue: GLOVER COURT SUYA, 37 Glover Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Officially Soundless: A Silent Disco Party

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Brew23 Lounge, The Mediterranean recreation center, Kwame Nkrumah Crescent, opposite blinkers supermarket, Abuja.
RSVP: HERE or Whatsapp 07051621621/08173636363

Date:
Time:
Venue:
RSVP:

Fashion Souk Summer Sale

Date: Saturday, July 9 – Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Harbour Point, Victoria Island Lagos, Wilmot Point Road, Lagos.

Luxury Boat Cruise

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Lekki, off Admiralty way, Lagos.
RSVP: 08023034983 or 08038610893

The Art of Pottery

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Lekki
RSVP: HERE or 07010727360

Lynk Up Lagos with Asake

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Sinatra, 16b Ladipo Oluwole, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja
RSVP: HERE

BYOB: Bring Your Own Monkey Shoulder‬

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lekki Phase 1‬, Lagos.

Games & Movie Night

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Momoh Gardens, 18 Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: +2348036175221

Live with M.I Abaga

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Venue: The Vibe, 16b Akin Olugbade, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09134444716

The Phoenix Live On Stage

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Terra Kulture, plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Any Given Sunday

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: 0908198888 or 08154907555

Sallah Paint Party 

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: 28, Fola Osibo, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Sunday Brunch

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Gusto Sallah Party 

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Gusto Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Sallah Barbecue Fest

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: The Pavilion Restaurant, Ukpabi Asika Street, Abuja.
RSVP: 09021438173 or 09017570162

Luxe Edition – The Brunch Edition 2.0

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Santorini Abuja, Kwaji Close, Abuja.
RSVP: 08183133219

Sallah Fest 

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: The Pier Restaurant & Lounge, Plot 498 Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado, Abuja.
RSVP: 07059975859 or 07034622369

The Playground

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: No. 2, Gado Nasko Crescent, Asokoro, Abuja.
RSVP: +2349056803529

Kayak Hangout

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Ileya Beach Party 

Date: Monday, July 11, 2022.
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lekki Phase 1‬, Lagos.
RSVP: 09098880007

Escape Room

Date: Monday, July 11, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Saw You Last Night 

Date: Monday, July 11, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Vertigo, 23 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09054182776

Fun Time at Omu Resort

Date: Monday, July 11, 2022.
Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wy, Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Prose: The Spectator of Your Life by Queen Kolawole
BellaNaija - LG Elections: Party Agents arrested with incriminating Materials

Mfonobong Inyang: Perspectives For A Polity Inching Towards The Polls

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Your Better Self with Akanna: 5 Important Rules for Raising Children

July 4th: Celebrating Freedom and Diversity | By Mary Beth Leonard, U.S Ambassador to Nigeria
css.php