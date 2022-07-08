BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Refine Summer Pop Up

Date: Saturday, July 9 – Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Open Door Gallery, Trocadero Square, The Rock Drive, Lekki Behind IMax Cinema.

The Mask Silent Disco

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant & Lounge, 9A Oko Awo Street, Off Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 018880289 or 08113041019

Party In The Jungle

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Falomo Square Mall, Ikoyi

RSVP: HERE

Naija Corn Festival

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: The Boardwalk Event Center, 687 Adeola Hopewell St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Jazz Evening – Shawarma and Marques De Berol

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Sugar 52, 5th floor, Lagos Continental Hotel, Kofo Abayomi Street, Lagos.

RSVP: +23401236666 OR [email protected]

Silent Wave

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lekki Phase 1‬, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or WhatsApp 08173637373

Games Night

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Lekki Leisure Lake, Adekunle Animashaun Drive, Marwa, Off Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 08171947130

Sallah Rocks

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: GLOVER COURT SUYA, 37 Glover Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Officially Soundless: A Silent Disco Party

Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Brew23 Lounge, The Mediterranean recreation center, Kwame Nkrumah Crescent, opposite blinkers supermarket, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE or Whatsapp 07051621621/08173636363

Fashion Souk Summer Sale

Date: Saturday, July 9 – Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Harbour Point, Victoria Island Lagos, Wilmot Point Road, Lagos.

Luxury Boat Cruise

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Lekki, off Admiralty way, Lagos.

RSVP: 08023034983 or 08038610893

The Art of Pottery

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Lekki

RSVP: HERE or 07010727360

Lynk Up Lagos with Asake

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Sinatra, 16b Ladipo Oluwole, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja

RSVP: HERE

BYOB: Bring Your Own Monkey Shoulder‬

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lekki Phase 1‬, Lagos.

Games & Movie Night

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Momoh Gardens, 18 Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: +2348036175221

Live with M.I Abaga

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Venue: The Vibe, 16b Akin Olugbade, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09134444716

The Phoenix Live On Stage

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Any Given Sunday

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: 0908198888 or 08154907555

Sallah Paint Party

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: 28, Fola Osibo, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Sunday Brunch

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Gusto Sallah Party

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Gusto Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Sallah Barbecue Fest

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: The Pavilion Restaurant, Ukpabi Asika Street, Abuja.

RSVP: 09021438173 or 09017570162

Luxe Edition – The Brunch Edition 2.0

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Santorini Abuja, Kwaji Close, Abuja.

RSVP: 08183133219

Sallah Fest

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The Pier Restaurant & Lounge, Plot 498 Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado, Abuja.

RSVP: 07059975859 or 07034622369

The Playground

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: No. 2, Gado Nasko Crescent, Asokoro, Abuja.

RSVP: +2349056803529

Kayak Hangout

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Ileya Beach Party

Date: Monday, July 11, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lekki Phase 1‬, Lagos.

RSVP: 09098880007

Escape Room

Date: Monday, July 11, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Saw You Last Night

Date: Monday, July 11, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Vertigo, 23 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09054182776

Fun Time at Omu Resort

Date: Monday, July 11, 2022.

Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wy, Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE