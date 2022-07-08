Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.
Scroll through to see.
To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.
Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!
***
Refine Summer Pop Up
Date: Saturday, July 9 – Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: Open Door Gallery, Trocadero Square, The Rock Drive, Lekki Behind IMax Cinema.
The Mask Silent Disco
Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: 355 Restaurant & Lounge, 9A Oko Awo Street, Off Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 018880289 or 08113041019
Party In The Jungle
Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Falomo Square Mall, Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE
Naija Corn Festival
Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 10 AM.
Venue: The Boardwalk Event Center, 687 Adeola Hopewell St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Jazz Evening – Shawarma and Marques De Berol
Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Sugar 52, 5th floor, Lagos Continental Hotel, Kofo Abayomi Street, Lagos.
RSVP: +23401236666 OR [email protected]
Silent Wave
Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or WhatsApp 08173637373
Games Night
Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: Lekki Leisure Lake, Adekunle Animashaun Drive, Marwa, Off Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 08171947130
Sallah Rocks
Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 9 PM.
Venue: GLOVER COURT SUYA, 37 Glover Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Officially Soundless: A Silent Disco Party
Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Brew23 Lounge, The Mediterranean recreation center, Kwame Nkrumah Crescent, opposite blinkers supermarket, Abuja.
RSVP: HERE or Whatsapp 07051621621/08173636363
Date:
Time:
Venue:
RSVP:
Fashion Souk Summer Sale
Date: Saturday, July 9 – Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Harbour Point, Victoria Island Lagos, Wilmot Point Road, Lagos.
Luxury Boat Cruise
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Lekki, off Admiralty way, Lagos.
RSVP: 08023034983 or 08038610893
The Art of Pottery
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Lekki
RSVP: HERE or 07010727360
Lynk Up Lagos with Asake
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Sinatra, 16b Ladipo Oluwole, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja
RSVP: HERE
BYOB: Bring Your Own Monkey Shoulder
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
Games & Movie Night
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Momoh Gardens, 18 Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: +2348036175221
Live with M.I Abaga
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Venue: The Vibe, 16b Akin Olugbade, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09134444716
The Phoenix Live On Stage
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Terra Kulture, plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Any Given Sunday
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: 0908198888 or 08154907555
Sallah Paint Party
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: 28, Fola Osibo, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Sunday Brunch
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Gusto Sallah Party
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Gusto Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Sallah Barbecue Fest
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 1 PM.
Venue: The Pavilion Restaurant, Ukpabi Asika Street, Abuja.
RSVP: 09021438173 or 09017570162
Luxe Edition – The Brunch Edition 2.0
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Santorini Abuja, Kwaji Close, Abuja.
RSVP: 08183133219
Sallah Fest
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: The Pier Restaurant & Lounge, Plot 498 Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado, Abuja.
RSVP: 07059975859 or 07034622369
The Playground
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: No. 2, Gado Nasko Crescent, Asokoro, Abuja.
RSVP: +2349056803529
Kayak Hangout
Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Time: 2 PM.
Venue: Ikoyi, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Ileya Beach Party
Date: Monday, July 11, 2022.
Time: 11 AM.
Venue: Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: 09098880007
Escape Room
Date: Monday, July 11, 2022.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Saw You Last Night
Date: Monday, July 11, 2022.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Vertigo, 23 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 09054182776
Fun Time at Omu Resort
Date: Monday, July 11, 2022.
Venue: Omu Resort, 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Wy, Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE