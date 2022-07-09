Connect with us

Events Music

Here’s What You Missed at the Last Edition of Mainland BlockParty

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Check Out TECNO’s Top 10 Celebrities’ look at the Camon19 Launch

Events

Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 Fellow, Sandra Chukwudozie of Salpha Energy Celebrates the Big 30!

Events

GLG Communications Partners with the Brian Reuben Organisation to host the 2022 Leadership Agenda Summit | Lagos and Dubai

Events Promotions

It was an Extraordinary Experience at the Infinix VIP Concert with Davido | Get the Scoop

Events Music

Falz thrills Crowd at Urban Live Session

Events Promotions

Here’s how it went down at the Opening of PremiumTrust Bank’s New Branch in Efffurun, Delta State

Events Promotions

Paelon Memorial Hospital is set to mark its 12th Anniversary with Milestone Events

Events Promotions

Save the Date! The Fashion Souk Summer Sale is Coming | July 9th - 10th

Events

Here’s What You Missed at the Last Edition of Mainland BlockParty

Published

1 hour ago

 on

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, one of the biggest youth events in Nigeria, Mainland BlockParty, went down.

It was one for the history books as thousands of people trooped into the Secret Garden for a night of music, food, drinks, games, and positive energy.

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince rocked the event with the performance of his greatest hits. Blaqbonez, in the usual fashion, gave an authoritative set with his string of hit songs.

When King Perryy performed his smash hit ‘Go German‘, the crowd went wild.

Victony, a Mainland BlockParty favourite, ended the show with a quick run of his pop smash tunes. Other artists who performed were Naya Akanji, Majeeed and Kola Williams. This month’s edition of Mainland BlockParty was a total rave. The lineup of DJs included, DJ Titanium, Maze & Xtreme, Crayvelli, smallzthedj and DJ VOYST.

The all-star team of hypemen – M.I.A, Livewire, Tolu Daniels and Toby Shang, kept the energy at an all-time high throughout the event.

In this month’s edition of Mainland BlockParty, there was a Party Safe corner for people who felt tired and wanted to rest or wanted to report cases of harassment.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Prose: The Spectator of Your Life by Queen Kolawole
BellaNaija - LG Elections: Party Agents arrested with incriminating Materials

Mfonobong Inyang: Perspectives For A Polity Inching Towards The Polls

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Your Better Self with Akanna: 5 Important Rules for Raising Children

July 4th: Celebrating Freedom and Diversity | By Mary Beth Leonard, U.S Ambassador to Nigeria
css.php