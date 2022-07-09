Here’s What You Missed at the Last Edition of Mainland BlockParty

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, one of the biggest youth events in Nigeria, Mainland BlockParty, went down.

It was one for the history books as thousands of people trooped into the Secret Garden for a night of music, food, drinks, games, and positive energy.

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince rocked the event with the performance of his greatest hits. Blaqbonez, in the usual fashion, gave an authoritative set with his string of hit songs.

When King Perryy performed his smash hit ‘Go German‘, the crowd went wild.

Victony, a Mainland BlockParty favourite, ended the show with a quick run of his pop smash tunes. Other artists who performed were Naya Akanji, Majeeed and Kola Williams. This month’s edition of Mainland BlockParty was a total rave. The lineup of DJs included, DJ Titanium, Maze & Xtreme, Crayvelli, smallzthedj and DJ VOYST.

The all-star team of hypemen – M.I.A, Livewire, Tolu Daniels and Toby Shang, kept the energy at an all-time high throughout the event.

In this month’s edition of Mainland BlockParty, there was a Party Safe corner for people who felt tired and wanted to rest or wanted to report cases of harassment.