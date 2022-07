It’s Omah Lay‘s turn to beat the buzzer on Song Association with ELLE.

Omah Lay lets us in on his friendship with “Justin Bieber,” reveals one of his favourite songs, and gives a live performance of artists like Miguel and Rihanna. Press play to hear the Nigerian artist talk about songs from his new album, “Boy Alone,” and see if he has what it takes to join the leaderboard.

Watch: