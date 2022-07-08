Kemi Adetiba Announces Forthcoming Film Project “To Kill A Monkey”

It’s been about a year since Kemi Adetiba‘s Netflix release of “King of Boys: The Return of the King.” According to a recent Instagram post, the film director will begin production on a new movie called “To Kill A Monkey” pretty soon.

“Bending to the threatening messages I’ve been receiving, I’m super excited to announce our next project and film from the KAV stables, “TO KILL A MONKEY”, said Adetiba. “Once again, I’m branching out and exploring something really different and pushing my creative limits, but I thoroughly believe in my spirit that this is my next challenge to conquer. I’m never been one to take the easy or clear route so this leap is as much exciting as it is scary.”

“We’re looking forward to carrying you all along as we build yet another massive story and title, and create yet another platform where amazing actors and skilled crew can showcase their talent, pushed like you’ve never seen before. We’re so excited for this new journey. But most importantly, we’re most excited to share it (and our new movie baby) with you. And with all that said and done… We look forward to seeing you all at the box office. *ps. Keep your eyes and ears open for “stay-home-auditions” announcements*.”

See the poster below: