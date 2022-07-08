Tiwa Savage Made a Glamorous Appearance at the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2022 Couture Fashion Show

On Thursday at Paris Fashion Week, Fendi unveiled their Autumn/Winter 2022-2023 haute couture collection. Several celebrities dressed to the nines gathered to watch the brand’s latest offerings.

Multifaceted artist and invitee Tiwa Savage, known for her striking looks, did not disappoint as she stormed the show in a crisp power suit.

The singer looked effortlessly chic in a monochromatic look featuring ivory pants and a matching cape coat embellished with a narrow belt with loop and Fendi O’Lock stud buckle and gave herself a few extra inches with pointy pumps. She added a pop of colour with a pink fur bag and accessorised her ensemble with minimal jewellery and dark sunnies.

Tiwa flaunted her natural beauty with minimal makeup, which she paired with her signature middle-part dark tresses.

Check on it!