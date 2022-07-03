“I’ve got love for Burna Boy, Davido & everybody” – Wizkid

Wizkid stopped mid-performance last night at AfroNation to talk about unity and Afrobeats.

“I want to tell you tonight. StarBoy, I’ve got love for Burna Boy, I’ve got love for Davido, I’ve got love for everybody!” He said to a cheering crowd.

On the last day of the year 2021, Burna Boy took to his IG Stories to say that he and Davido are “good now,” adding that in 2022, “all of us must love ourselves by force.”

About a month later, Wizkid and Davido met each other in a nightclub in Lagos and hugged each other publicly for the first time in a while, and spent some time talking and hugging some more.

There’s no denying that there has been some rivalry between the trio in recent times. First it was between Wizkid and Davido, with Burna having a good relationship with both. And then, Burna and Davido fell out at some point, leaving the former being good friends with Wizkid (they even released two songs together during that time).

While the rivalry between the trio has been subtle on social media, we can’t say the same for fans of the three superstar artists. We hope these messages from the stars help to douse the rivalry between fans.

Watch the moment below: