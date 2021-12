Music superstar Burna Boy, in a series of posts on his Instagram Story, spoke out on his relationship with colleague Davido.

“FYI, I have no issues with David. We good now,” he wrote in the first post.

He went on to add in another post: “2022, all of us must love each other by force…. No middle ground again. Forward ever, backwards never. This is my last post for the year. God bless us all”.