Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

5 Times Issa & Molly’s Friendship On "Insecure" Gave Us BFF Goals

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the Season Finale of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss the Final Episode of "Money.Men.Marriage"

BN TV Movies & TV

And the "Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship" Winner Is... Odudu Ime Otu

BN TV Movies & TV

RED TV's Debut Feature Film "Unintentional" is a story of Self-Discovery | Starring Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Neptune3's "Best Friends in the World" is Coming Back for a New Season | See the Teaser

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

You Won't Want to Miss This Episode of "Therapy"

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi Chats with AMAKA Studio about Her Journey So Far & Plans for Festive Season

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Efa Iwara, Ade Laoye & Abayomi Alvin Answer fun Questions about A Naija Christmas

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 11 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” will leave you speechless

Movies & TV

5 Times Issa & Molly’s Friendship On “Insecure” Gave Us BFF Goals

Published

5 hours ago

 on

If you’re an “Insecure” fan, you would agree that Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Issa (Issa Rae) carried us on true black girl magic for five years, from October 9, 2016, till December 24, 2021, when they finally wrapped up the show.

They showed us what true friendship looks like. They had each other’s backs through failed jobs, relationships, happy moments, fights, bad decisions, and growth.

Here are five times the girls were the ultimate BFF goals.

1. All the times they defended each other:

Issa and Molly have each other’s backs through thick and thin and against judgemental friends and acquaintances. They are constantly standing up for each other and defending themselves when other people try to attack them. In season 1, episode 8, Issa defended Molly in the hot tub.

The girls and their friends, Kelli and Tiffany, were playing a game of “We did say” in a hot tub on a mini-vacay, and they got mean and judged Molly’s dating life. Issa fought for her girl, putting Kelli and Tiffany in their place.

2.All the times they saw each other through breakups:

The girls held each other up through several ‘servings of breakfast’. They acted as breakup buddies, part-time partners, and all-around soulmates. This was especially sweet in Season 2, Episode 3.

Molly patiently taught Issa how to add new Friends With Benefits to her rotation after the latter ended her long-term relationship with Lawrence.

3.  All the times they celebrated each other:

We’ve established by now that Molly and Issa took the ‘BFF game’ to a new place. They were there to celebrate each other’s wins or even just birthdays. They always made sure the other person appreciated how far they’d come. Like in Season 3, Episode 8, Molly threw Issa a surprise 30-year-old birthday and kept Nathan from ruining it.

4. All the times they turned up together:

The girls know how to throw a mean party and turn up. Usually, no matter what they have going on, they can put their differences aside and just have a great time. They showed the extent to which they’ll go to turn up with each other in season 4, episode 5.

In that episode, they were in a tense place in their relationship. However, Molly still showed up for Issa’s Block Party. They managed to have a great time together right before their colossal fallout.

5. All the times they made up:

Perhaps the sweetest moments the girls shared were all the times they made up after their fights. They were always adorable, and that random realisation that they didn’t want to do life without the other was everything.

A significant moment was in season 5 when they made up after a very tense season. Issa and Molly held each other through everything in season 5, and they gave us the most ‘aww-inspiring’ moments.

This month, the show finally wrapped up as Issa Dee (Issa Rae) and Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji) took the final bow from the HBO series. While fans will miss the BFFs, there’s solace in knowing that they can access their favourite memories anytime they want on Showmax.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Thank You BellaNaijarians for Riding With Us, Join Us As We Celebrate 2021 Together🥂

Comet Nwosu: Can You Give Account of How You Lived This Year?

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Why You Should Eat Spicy Foods This Festive Season

#BN2021Epilogues: Titilayo Olurin had a Year of Regrets and She Hopes 2022 Would be Fulfilling

#BN2021Epilogues: Tolulope Was At Her Lowest this Year But She Believes 2022 Would be Better
css.php