Congratulations! These Celebrities Made Some Notable Debuts in 2021 👏🏽 👏🏽

Like every other year, 2021 came with its fair share of life, experiences, highs and lows, events, love, growth, and as usual new beginnings.

It’s the end of the year, and with this often comes the need to review goals, be grateful for accomplishments and set new targets. But most importantly, to realise that its another opportunity to go again… after what may have been difficult to achieve, and give it your best shot.

So, we have highlighted some of the notable firsts, bold steps and new career ventures of these celebrities, to congratulate them for being courageous, and to remind and inspire you to give that dream a try before you give up on it this New Year.

1. Niyola

This year, musician Niyola made her debut into the movie industry with Kunle Afolayan’s Netflix original movie “Swallow” and she gave a fantastic first impression.

2. Tolani Baj

In December, Big Brother Naija reality star, content creator and A&R Tolani Baj officially added actress to her accolades after announcing her first feature in a forthcoming film produced by Lilian Afegbai.

3. Jim Iyke

Nollywood ace actor, Jim Iyke, became a movie producer following his first time executive production of the film “Bad Comments” which was released in Nigerian cinemas on 27th August 2021.

4. Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Award-winning TV Host, actress, producer and entrepreneur, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun added children’s book author to her long list of accolades with her new picture book, “Ariella & The Talking Drum“.

5. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Noble Igwe

In December, Timi Dakolo served his latest hit “Obim” alongside its visuals. TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and fashion curator, Noble Igwe = for the first time, they laid their vocals on the instrumentals of a record, as well as played lead roles in the music video… and everyone loved it. If you’re yet to see it, do so below.

6. ‍Taymesan

Actor and MC Temisan Emmanuel, popularly known as Taymesan not only starred in one of the year’s most talked about series “The Smart Money Woman,” but also stepped out of his comfort zone and launched his first visual podcast “Tea with Tay” in September. The podcast has been graced by Nse Ikpe Etim, Davido, Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson and Toke Makinwa.

Watch the latest episode below:

Catch up on more episodes here.

7. Moet Abebe

Also joining the visual podcast geng were on-air personalities Moet and Nicole Abebe who launched the first season of their podcast “Spill The Tea With The Abebes“. They successfully carried out the first episode hosting several stars including Seun Kuti, Venita Akpofure, Osas Ighodaro.

Watch the complete season here.

8. Adebola Williams

To celebrate International Day of the Girl Child, Media Entrepreneur Adebola Williams has released a book dedicated to his Goddaughters Elaina Acha, Farrah Lewis and Grace Amure, about great African Women.

The idea to write the new book, titled “African Power Girls“, was born four years ago, after he searched for a book on Great African Women to gift his God Daughters, but couldn’t find one.

9. Beverly Naya

Nollywood actress and TV sweetheart, Beverly Naya also took a bold step into the fashion industry with a namesake fashion brand Be Naya. which unveiled its debut collection with pieces more stunning than we anticipated. Check them out here.

10. Jimmy Odukoya

Movie star Jimmy Odukoya didn’t announce a new career path, but he made his first appearance in a Hollywood movie alongside Angelique Kidjo, Viola Davis and John Boyega in TriStar’s “The Woman King” set to premiere on September 16, 2022,