Stephanie Coker Aderinokun Adds Children’s Book Author to Her Resume with “Ariella & The Talking Drum”

Award-winning TV Host, actress, producer and entrepreneur, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun will now add children’s book author to her long list of accolades with her new picture book, “Ariella & The Talking Drum“.

Stephanie has gone through several personal transitions in recent years, from wife to mother to titled chief as a custodian of her Nigerian culture and traditions. Culture is a big reflection of our society that forms our identities, explains beliefs and contributes to the vibrant experiences of human life in a world full of differences.

“Ariella and the Talking Drum” gives expression to Stephanie’s love for Nigerian heritage and the inherent need to ensure the younger generation is carried along. The beautifully illustrated book celebrates African culture in its setting and characterisation, woven through with African sounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Coker Aderinokun (@stephaniecoker)

The book is centred around a little girl’s encounter with a princess, which brings about lessons in gratitude, contentment and kindness. Every act of kindness towards ourselves has a rewarding effect that makes our lives better. It also allows us to connect with other people and build meaningful relationships.

Speaking on the launch of her debut children’s book, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun stated:

This book has been in the works for a while and I’m excited to finally share it with the world. Inspired by my daughter, ‘Ariella and the Talking Drum’ is not just a kids book but a tale that celebrates our culture, and Nigeria’s rich history. It is also a heartwarming story, and with all African tales, there are lessons to be learnt.

The book is only one of several projects in the works for Stephanie.

“Ariella and the Talking Drum” is now available to preorder on Amazon and with the festive season just around the corner, it is the perfect gift for the little ones.

For more information on “Ariella and the Talking Drum”, visit www.ariellaandfriends.com or follow Stephanie Coker on Instagram.