Peter & Lola Omotayo-Okoye Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

Published

2 hours ago

 on

You should know that BN loves love, and today PeterMr POkoye and his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, are celebrating their anniversary with expressions of love and wishes for many more moments together.

Mr P writes on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mr P (@peterpsquare)

His wife is not left out as she extends prayers and equal love for her husband and the family they are building together.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lola Omotayo-Okoye (@lolaomotayo_okoye)

In the spirit of love and the anniversary, Mr P announced the release of his new single, “I Love You” which will feature, Simi, Teni, and Tamar Braxton. 

Tangerine Africa


