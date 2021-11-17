Peter & Lola Omotayo-Okoye Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

You should know that BN loves love, and today Peter ‘Mr P‘ Okoye and his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, are celebrating their anniversary with expressions of love and wishes for many more moments together.

Mr P writes on Instagram:

His wife is not left out as she extends prayers and equal love for her husband and the family they are building together.

In the spirit of love and the anniversary, Mr P announced the release of his new single, “I Love You” which will feature, Simi, Teni, and Tamar Braxton.