Every Look From The “Be Naya” by Beverly Naya Debut Fashion Collection!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

BellaNaija Style announced a few days ago, that TV sweetheart, Beverly Naya has taken a bold step into the fashion industry with a namesake fashion brand Be Naya. The brand has now unveiled its debut collection and the pieces are even more stunning than we anticipated.

According to Beverly, the new collection is for the confident and fearless woman, the one who knows she can have it all because she’s worth it!.

She said in this interview:

I want women to feel amazing in my pieces and I want them to feel and ooze confidence in every room they walk into. We have something for everyone and for every occasion: girls night out, date night, a meeting or a lunch date. You can dress most of our prices up or keep it super casual, it’s really up to you.

See the full collection below:

Credits: @benaya_official

